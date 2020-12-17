Supercar Maker Bugatti Launches Luxury Speakers To Upgrade Your Audio Game

The head-turning floor speakers are inspired by supercar design and meant to be the "Bugatti of home audio."

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

Bugatti is breaking into the sound system business with a pair of floor-mounted speakers crafted by high-end German brand Tidal Audio (no relation to Tidal streaming service).

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

Aptly billed as the "Bugatti of home audio," the Royale series is inspired by the six enormous luxury coupes Ettore Bugatti crafted between 1927 to 1933. The 4.6-feet-tall floor-standing speakers are offered in two bespoke cabinet themes derived from hypercar vernacular.

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

The Monocoque style is "shaped out of one block" as the name suggests, with a single color application of either piano or a Bugatti factory lacquer. The Duotone style receives stunning color and material combos like black and gray carbon fiber, or whatever else is conjured by a "prestigious client's imagination."

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

Customers can also customize metal components by selecting aluminum, stainless steel or gold with glass-pearl blasted, brushed or structured finishes, as well as bespoke pieces like a front plate in carbon fiber, leather, or any of the aforementioned materials.

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

And because they carry the Bugatti "EB" badge, Tidal even created two mono-thematic first-edition speaker sets to showcase the collaboration. Limited to 15 examples each, the "Edition Blanc" is covered entirely in "feather light" white that's designed specifically to sit in open interiors, while the "Edition Noir" mimics the appearance of a black grand concert piano while glistening with luxury watch-grade stainless steel furniture.

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

Beyond the bespoke aesthetic details, the actual speakers are specced with a four-way hybrid-active multichannel-powered loudspeaker, a high-efficiency diamond tweeter, four woofers with aluminum diaphragms, and a ceramic midrange driver that can be swapped for a fifth diamond mid-range woofer as an upgrade.

Bugatti/Tidal Audio

Prices haven't been announced, but CNET's Roadshow expects that the Tidal for Bugatti Royale series will sell for six figures. Learn more or enquire here.