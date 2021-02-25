C-SEED Unveils World's First Foldable 165-Inch MicroLED TV

Watch this $400,000 TV rise from the floor and unfold its mega-sized screen.
Author:
Publish date:
C SEED M1 - Tiger 1

The ultra-luxury TV space just got a stunning new entrant courtesy of a 165-inch, 4K foldable MicroLED behemoth created by high-end Austrian brand C-SEED. 

The uniquely minimalist M1 TV rises silently from the floor as a sculpture-like column in a promotional video, then unfolds a massive 165-inch screen. The $400,000 superset looks like something you might see sprouting in Elon Musk's living room, and may even remind cinephiles of the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Billed as "the world's first foldable 165-inch MicroLED TV", the M1's foldable screen is mounted on a high precision frame machined from a solid block of aviation-grade aluminum alloy.

C SEED M1 - Back

The TV's state-of-the-art 4K MicroLED tech is designed to create incredibly vibrant colors and a game-changing picture resolution, including a special screen surface treatment that highlights the picture's pivotal deep black hues. 

C SEED M1 - Rising 2

“Trendsetting contemporary uncluttered, free from all visual ballast. In these environments, big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design,” said C SEED Managing Partner Alexander Swatek in a statement announcing the M1. “Therefore, C SEED took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design.”

C SEED M1 - Monolit

Designer Stefan Pani built an integrated high performance soundboard into the M1's frame, which rises from the floor, unfurls its screen, then rests on an elegant base. 

C SEED M1 - Soundbar

The M1 features both HDR Plus (High Dynamic Range) and C SEED's Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology (AGC) that renders borders between the display wings virtually invisible.

C SEED M1 - Unfolding 2

It's available in four suitably rich colors (Black, Gold, Silver and a dark matte "Titan" hue) and a choice of casings depending on the buyer's tastes, space requirements and settings. 

C SEED M1 Color Black

This truly insane TV may cost more than some houses, but if you've got an extra $400,000 to drop on what might be the ultimate home entertainment upgrade, the M1 is slated to become available for purchase beginning in July 2021. 

C SEED M1 - Rising 1

The Vienna, Austria-based C-SEED—a boutique firm specializing in ultra-luxe TVs for indoor, outdoor and marine settings—was founded in 2009 by Swatek along with two former Bang & Olufsen managers. The M1 is a follow-up to the award-winning C SEED 201 TV collab with Porsche Design Studio. 

No image description

2022 Land Rover Defender 110 Vi Carpathian Edition Promo
Rides

The 2022 Land Rover Defender is Fastest and Most Powerful Yet

army of the dead promo trailer
Entertainment

Watch 'Army of the Dead' Teaser Trailer: Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Movie in Las Vegas

C SEED tv microled promo
Gear

C-SEED Unveils World's First Foldable 165-Inch MicroLED TV

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Promo
Rides

Meet Harley-Davidson's First Adventure Bike—The Pan America 1250

Stonebridge-pizza-spread-eats
Food & Drink

Food Delivery Service Spread is a Restaurant-Friendly Alternative to Seamless, GrubHub & Doordash

Trista Mikail Allison Bowles Taylor Ray Promo
News

3 Models Who Love the Great Outdoors

Kourtney Kardashian Shanna Moakler Promo Split
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Is Beefing With Boyfriend Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler on Social Media

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Promo
Rides

Cherokee Nation Chief To Jeep: Stop Using Our Name on Cherokee SUVs

A7639F1C-0E7A-4364-BE94-9C58F145BB6A
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 17: Steelo Brim