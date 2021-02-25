C-SEED Unveils World's First Foldable 165-Inch MicroLED TV

Watch this $400,000 TV rise from the floor and unfold its mega-sized screen.

C SEED

The ultra-luxury TV space just got a stunning new entrant courtesy of a 165-inch, 4K foldable MicroLED behemoth created by high-end Austrian brand C-SEED.

The uniquely minimalist M1 TV rises silently from the floor as a sculpture-like column in a promotional video, then unfolds a massive 165-inch screen. The $400,000 superset looks like something you might see sprouting in Elon Musk's living room, and may even remind cinephiles of the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Billed as "the world's first foldable 165-inch MicroLED TV", the M1's foldable screen is mounted on a high precision frame machined from a solid block of aviation-grade aluminum alloy.

C SEED

The TV's state-of-the-art 4K MicroLED tech is designed to create incredibly vibrant colors and a game-changing picture resolution, including a special screen surface treatment that highlights the picture's pivotal deep black hues.

C SEED

“Trendsetting contemporary uncluttered, free from all visual ballast. In these environments, big wall-mounted TV screens are an anachronism in modern interior design,” said C SEED Managing Partner Alexander Swatek in a statement announcing the M1. “Therefore, C SEED took a totally different path and came up with a revolutionary design.”

C SEED

Designer Stefan Pani built an integrated high performance soundboard into the M1's frame, which rises from the floor, unfurls its screen, then rests on an elegant base.

The M1 features both HDR Plus (High Dynamic Range) and C SEED's Adaptive Gap Calibration Technology (AGC) that renders borders between the display wings virtually invisible.

C SEED

It's available in four suitably rich colors (Black, Gold, Silver and a dark matte "Titan" hue) and a choice of casings depending on the buyer's tastes, space requirements and settings.

This truly insane TV may cost more than some houses, but if you've got an extra $400,000 to drop on what might be the ultimate home entertainment upgrade, the M1 is slated to become available for purchase beginning in July 2021.

The Vienna, Austria-based C-SEED—a boutique firm specializing in ultra-luxe TVs for indoor, outdoor and marine settings—was founded in 2009 by Swatek along with two former Bang & Olufsen managers. The M1 is a follow-up to the award-winning C SEED 201 TV collab with Porsche Design Studio.