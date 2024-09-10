C SEED Unveils Massive New Foldable TV

A head-turning foldable TV that’s available in 103-inch and 165-inch versions.

Sep 10, 2024
(C SEED)

Home entertainment systems very well might be changing forever, for the better, at least if C SEED’s new N1 Foldable Television backs up its impressive pedigree. The C SEED N1 is at once a work of art and an exercise in cutting-edge design, with a laundry list of eye-catching technical features to match.

(C SEED)

With pricing starting at $110,000 for the 103-inch version, the company says its latest release “transforms any living space into a multi-sensory, experiential theater,” with a display that unfolds in just 45 seconds. If the 103-inch version isn’t quite eye-catching enough for your home, other versions run up to 165 inches of luxurious home entertainment and stunning design.

(C SEED)

The N1 TV is as much a statue and an impossibly stylish piece as it is a working television with next-level features. The new N1 “offers an immersive viewing and listening experience, complete with either a 1.6 or 1.9-pixel resolution and 16-bit color processing, plus 4,000 nits of brightness.

(C SEED)

With what the company calls an “unparalleled color spectrum,” the gorgeous home entertainment system also boasts superior contrast and  cutting-edge MicroLED technology. As C SEED notes, the television “is set to change the face of indoor entertainment systems with its sleek design, high-tech and high-touch performance.”

(C SEED)

Achieving design perfection was the company’s end goal, said CEO Alexander Swatek, noting that C SEED set out to “create a TV that not only meets the high expectations of our tech-savvy customers but also appeals to those with a keen eye for design,” Swatek said. “The N1 TV is a game-changer in home entertainment,” adding that the N1 “offers an immersive cinematic experience without compromising the elegance of your living space.” With a trio of stylish options available and a range of customizable choices to suit every sense of taste, the new C SEED N1 is the latest eye-catching offering from the foldable luxury TV brand.

