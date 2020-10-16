G-Shock MT-G Series Gets Metallic with New Carbon Fiber Watches
Casio just dropped an all-new G-SHOCK MTGB2000, beefing up its luxury MT-G series with an innovative new carbon fiber-reinforced case.
Bulking up the Metal Core Guard Structure used in previous MT-G models, G-SHOCK--which seems to debut a new watch every week-- has imbued its latest timepiece with a Dual Core Guard structure that incorporates a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, designed to leverage both the lightness and superior strength of carbon fiber.
The carbon monocoque case is surrounded by a metal frame, giving the watch a refined metallic look.
The MTGB2000D-1A model features a black bezel and dial with a layered-composite band made with a higher proportion of fine resin, paired with metal parts and is about 15% lighter than previous models.
The MTGB2000B-1A2 features a black dial with blue accents, and a complementary blue bezel with a soft urethane band for optimum fit.
Both models utilize sapphire glass with non-reflective coating to the inner glass for clarity and undergo rough polishing to their beveled edges for a mirror finish.
The watches are the first in the MT-G series to be equipped with three dual coil motors for swift operation of the hands and receive radio wave time-calibration signals to adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using the G-SHOCK Connected App.
Both models also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:
- 200M Water Resistance
- Shock Resistance
- Triple G Resist
- Radio Wave Reception
- Tough Solar Power System
- Bluetooth low energy
- Daily Alarm
- Automatic Time Adjustment
- Full Auto LED (Super LED)
- Stopwatch (24Hr)
- World Time (27 Time Zones, DST)
- Countdown Timer (24Hr)
- Full Auto Calendar
The MTGB2000B-1A2 will retail for $950 and the MTGB2000D-1A will retail for $1,000 and will be available for purchase beginning in November at select G-SHOCK retailers and gshock.com.