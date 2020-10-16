G-Shock MT-G Series Gets Metallic with New Carbon Fiber Watches

Casio

Casio just dropped an all-new G-SHOCK MTGB2000, beefing up its luxury MT-G series with an innovative new carbon fiber-reinforced case.

Bulking up the Metal Core Guard Structure used in previous MT-G models, G-SHOCK--which seems to debut a new watch every week-- has imbued its latest timepiece with a Dual Core Guard structure that incorporates a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case, designed to leverage both the lightness and superior strength of carbon fiber.

The carbon monocoque case is surrounded by a metal frame, giving the watch a refined metallic look.

The MTGB2000D-1A model features a black bezel and dial with a layered-composite band made with a higher proportion of fine resin, paired with metal parts and is about 15% lighter than previous models.

The MTGB2000B-1A2 features a black dial with blue accents, and a complementary blue bezel with a soft urethane band for optimum fit.

Both models utilize sapphire glass with non-reflective coating to the inner glass for clarity and undergo rough polishing to their beveled edges for a mirror finish.

The watches are the first in the MT-G series to be equipped with three dual coil motors for swift operation of the hands and receive radio wave time-calibration signals to adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using the G-SHOCK Connected App.

Both models also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M Water Resistance

Shock Resistance

Triple G Resist

Radio Wave Reception

Tough Solar Power System

Bluetooth low energy

Daily Alarm

Automatic Time Adjustment

Full Auto LED (Super LED)

Stopwatch (24Hr)

World Time (27 Time Zones, DST)

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

The MTGB2000B-1A2 will retail for $950 and the MTGB2000D-1A will retail for $1,000 and will be available for purchase beginning in November at select G-SHOCK retailers and gshock.com.