This High-Powered Crossbow Is Now Better Than Ever

CenterPoint Archery

We've seen Armalite Rifle-inspired crossbows before, but not one that shoots bolts at the velocity of the CenterPoint Sniper Elite 370.

CenterPoint Archery

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Building on the success of the Rochester, New York-based archery company's CenterPoint Sniper 370, the new Sniper Elite 370 can launch bolts at 370 feet-per-second, as the name suggests.

The original platform had already been given Great Buy and Quietest Bow honors by Outdoor Life Magazine, but this upgraded variant now packs integrated string suppressors, silencers and rail-mounted string stops for even stealthier shots and more vibration control.

CenterPoint Archery

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Weighing in at just under eight pounds thanks to a lightweight aluminum and composite design, other features include a fully adjustable AR-style butt stock, adjustable pass-through rubberized foregrip with oversized finger guards, a parallel quiver to carry four extra 20-inch carbon bolts, a CenterPoint Optics 4x32mm magnified scope, an anti-dry fire trigger, and cranking device compatibility for easier draws.

CenterPoint Archery

"We knew we could make this great bow even better with these premium upgrades, and still keep the price affordable," said CenterPoint Archery Product Manager Kevin Casey.

The CenterPoint Sniper Elite 370 is available to purchase now for $349.99 online.