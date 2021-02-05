How The Cheytac M200 Intervention Sniper Rifle Hits Targets From Miles Away

Chambered in either .408 or .375, this extreme long range (ELR) weapon is ranked as the No. 1 sniper rifle in the world by The Military Channel.

Cheytac USA

It has played a decisive role in a number of armed conflicts, breaks world records like an Olympian, and has helped more than one big-game hunter bag their prize. The M200 INTERVENTION made by Tennessee’s Cheytac USA Inc. is arguably the most sought-after ELR (extreme long range) rifle system in the world, capable of interdicting targets at distances up to 5,000 meters—or just over three miles.

The high-caliber bolt-action M200 INTERVENTION rifle, chambered in either .408 or .375 Cheytac ammunition, and fed by a seven-round magazine, is ranked the #1 sniper rifle in the world by The Military Channel. It is highly prized by elite special forces around the world, including Britain’s famed SAS (Special Air Service), for its unprecedented accuracy, lethality, and range.

In 2017 the London Daily Mail dubbed it the world’s most powerful sniper rifle, reporting that an SAS sniper used one to take down an ISIS jihadi from 1.5 miles away, “registering one of the most difficult kills in the regiment’s history.” That’s partly why the M200 INTERVENTION has had cameos in movies such as Shooter, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and Zero Tolerance, as well as video games including Call of Duty.

Cheytac USA

Cheytac offers variations on the classic M200 INTERVENTION in composite material and carbon fiber, with options like a new claw-mount optic system, a custom camouflage coating and a titanium suppressor (in kit form) pushing the cost of the rifle past $15,000. The lightweight sportsman’s version of the rifle, dubbed the M300, is an exceptional choice for both competitive shooting and long-distance big-game hunting, and has been in the winner’s circle more times than any other platform.

Want to eradicate a target beyond the three-mile mark? The company says that when combined with its patented balanced-flight bullet and a ballistic calculator app, the rifle can deliver a direct hit at close to four miles.

The M200 INTERVENTION is no less than “a truly remarkable rifle that has branded its place in history as the best of the best,” says Cheytac Chairman and President Blaine Campbell, a former Green Beret and 82nd Airborne combat veteran who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm and as a scout sniper during multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Simply put, the target doesn’t stand a chance.”