The Best Labor Day Weekend Deals For Menswear, Tech, Home Goods & More

Take advantage of these end-of-summer deals from Apple, J. Crew, Todd Snyder and other covetable brands.

(J. Crew/Todd Snyder/Huckberry)

Turning the page to a new season should bring with it excitement, a sense of rejuvenation and sure, a few savings here and there. Labor Day weekend presents a prime opportunity to save big on menswear, tech, home goods and more, with plentiful deals from top designers and your favorite brands.

Those deals go hand in hand with savings on a luxe travel getaway for the long weekend, of course. Savings like these only come around once in a blue moon, so scroll right on through to our selection of standout end-of summer savings.

(Adidas)

Abercrombie & Fitch: Get up to 25% off select styles in the menswear department. Shop here.

More Maxim Videos

Adidas: Get up to 40% off sale styles from the global sneaker giant. Shop here.

Amerisleep: Get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, including a bed base and mattress, with no code needed. Shop here.

Apple: Save nearly 20% on a 2022 Apple iPad Air, among other deals, at Amazon this weekend. Shop here.

Artifact Uprising: Take 15% off sitewide & 20% off orders of more than $250 at the premium photo print, art and greeting card brand. Shop here.

(Benchmade Modern)

Benchmade Modern: Take 20% off its entire website for Labor Day Weekend, including sofas, sectionals, beds and more. Shop here.

(Bespoke Post)

Bespoke Post: Save as much as 40% on gear picks from the New York DTC brand, including deals on gear, menswear, everyday carry picks and more. Shop here.

Brooklinen: Take 15% off sitewide on the premium bedding brand. Shop here.

Bruvl: Use the code OMG150 to save 50% on Bruvl’s breakthrough single-serve coffee system. Shop here.

Casper: Save up to 20% on mattresses, as well as up to 50% on accessories and bedding. Shop here.

Crate & Canopy: Get up to 60% off bedding, sheets and home décor through September 5th. Shop here.

Dyson: Save 20% on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum, among other appliance deals. Shop here.

EBOOST: Get 25% off sitewide with the code “Laborday” on September 4th and 5th. Shop here.

(Fly By Jing)

Fly By Jing: Take up to 30% off Pantry items, Merch, Mala Spice Mix and “Shortie” bottles until September 4th at the famed culinary brand. Shop here.

FOCO: Get up to 70% off swimwear, straw & boonie hats, men’s shirts, towels and umbrellas. Shop here.

General Electric: Save 30% on a new four-door, French Door GE Profile refrigerator, among other home appliance deals. Shop here.

Greatness Wins: Take 25% off sitewide on premium athletic performance gear through September 5th. Shop here.

Hardworking Gentlemen: Take 20% off site-wide with code LABOR20 through September 4th to restock your medicine cabinet with non-toxic grooming essentials. Shop here.

Highland Duds: Get 40% off stylish outerwear and menswear through Labor Day weekend. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Get an additional 15% off sale items on menswear, outdoor gear and more through September 4th. Shop here.

J. Crew: Take 40% off your purchase, including an extra 50% off sale styles with the code SHOPNOW. Shop here.

(KOIO)

KOIO: On Labor Day itself, September 4th, get 25% off the brand’s best-selling Capri Sneaker. Shop here.

Madewell: Get an extra 30% off sale menswear with the code COOLDOWN. Shop here.

Marc Nolan: Take at least 40% off stylish sneakers and boots. Shop here.

Menlo Club: To close out summer, get as much as 75% off outerwear and footwear bundles with codes FOURMENLOTB, THREEMENLOTB, TWOMENLOTB and ONEMENLOTB. Shop here.

Monfrere: Get up to 70% Off on select SS23 styles through September 4th. Shop here.

Mugsy: Use the code MAXIMLDW10 to get 10% off sitewide through September 5th. Shop here.

MySheetsRock: Take 15% off temperature-regulating sheets with code TAKE15 through September 5th. Shop here.

New Republic: Use the code NRTB10 to get 10% off sitewide through September 5th. Shop here.

No Days Wasted: Get up to 25% off sitewide through September 5th with the code LABORDAY25. Shop here.

Nordstrom: Shop designer styles across all categories for as much as 60% off. Shop here.

Organifi: Save $15 on a second supplement when you buy the site’s Green Bundle, with no code required. Shop here.

Rag & Bone: Save as much as 75% on sleek, minimal menswear at the designer’s End of Summer Sale. Shop here.

REI: Take up to 40% off the best outdoor gear for fall, winter and beyond. Shop here.

Samsung: For a limited time, get 25% off the Galaxy Watch6 series with the purchase of the Z Fold5 or Z Flip5. Shop here.

Sculpt Nation: Use the code MAXIM25 to get 25% off sitewide. Shop here.

(Solo Stove)

Solo Stove: Get 49% off Solo Stove’s Bonfire Backyard Bundle through September 4th. Shop here.

State & Liberty: Use the code MaximLDW10 to get 10% off your first order through September 5th. Shop here.

Sunglass Hut: Get 20% off polarized sunglasses from midnight, August 29th through September 4th at 11:59 p.m. PST. Online-only exclusions include Persol’s Steve McQueen shades, among others. Shop here.

Taylor Stitch: Get 20% off select styles, including additional discounts on the site’s Last Call section, from September 1st through September 5th. Shop here.

TerraFlame By Solo Stove: Use the code LABORDAY10 to get 10% off sitewide. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Save as much as 50% at the formalwear brand. Shop here.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Save as much as 60% off designer menswear from the all-American retailer this long weekend. Shop here.

Tomahawk Shades: Use the code MAXIM60 to get 60% off the entire site, including prescription frames, through September 5th. Shop here.

Tommy John: Take 25% off purchases of $125 or more with the code DAZE5, good through September 4th. Shop here.

(TRUFF)

TRUFF: Get 20% sitewide using code LDW20 through September 4th. Shop here.

UNTUCKit: Take 25% off all full priced items. Shop here.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 50% off sale styles. Shop here.

Vaya: Take 15% off Vaya Platform Beds with the code LD15. Shop here.

Zoma: Get 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows with the code LDPILLOWS. Shop here.