Colt Brings Back .44 Magnum Anaconda Revolver

Return of the Snake Gun.
Author:
Publish date:
Colt Anaconda

For the first time in nearly 15 years, the Colt Anaconda .44 Magnum revolver is being produced by the Connecticut-based firearms manufacturer.

Joining Colt's Snake Gun family alongside the recently revived King Cobra, Cobra, and Python Series, the 2021 Anaconda has been fitted with an oversized Python double-action, bolstered stainless steel frame, and recoil-absorbing Hogue overmolded grips, according to Firearm Blog

The iconic six-shooter is available with a six- or eight-inch full-lug barrel with distinctive ventilated ribbing. Though definitely not designed for long-range accuracy, the stock sights can be adjusted for elevation and windage, or swapped out easily an Allen key. And if you want to get anachronistic, the frame is pre-drilled and tapped for optics.

“The Anaconda is a legendary piece of the Snake Gun series and fills a unique space in the revolver market,” said Cold exec Justin Baldini. “Our team was dedicated to making this revival worthy of the Colt name while serving the needs of today’s gun owner.”

Prices for both barrel lengths start at $1,499, but the 2021 Anaconda is currently listed as out of stock on Colt's website

