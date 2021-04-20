Cypress Hill's B Real & G Pen Launch Dr. Greenthumb's Cannabis Vape

Grenco Science, the maker of G Pen cannabis vapes, has joined forces with weed-loving Cypress Hill rapper B Real—founder of the marijuana-centric brand Dr. Greenthumb's—for a new vape pen collab just in time for 4/20.

The marijuana-green and gold Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Dash Vaporizer will be distributed through Dr. Greenthumb's retail locations and online.

Featuring a glass glazed stainless steel heating chamber with three temperature settings (375º F, 401º F, and 428º F), the G Pen Dash is designed to fit in any pocket for easy vaping on the go.

The nifty green vape features an ergonomically designed chamber opening for convenient loading and a magnetically attached mouthpiece that can be taken apart for easy cleaning and maintenance.

It also features haptic feedback and a smart button with three LEDs to indicate heat level and battery life. With pass-through charging capability via Micro-USB and automatic shut-off, the G Pen Dash maximizes battery life and usability on every charge.

"At Dr. Greenthumb's, there has been so much time and dedication invested into developing the best genetics for our insane product line,” said B Real about the cannabis collab. “I always want to get behind any new technology that is able to bring out the maximum benefits of our products to the consumer."

In addition to the D​r. Greenthumb's x G Pen Dash, the collaboration includes the water-filtered ​Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen Roam vaporizer, ​Dr. Greenthumb's x G Pen ​G Pen Connect portable vaporizer​, and the ​Dr. Greenthumb’s x Stündenglass Gravity Hookah​. The entire line comes with a stylish protective casing for easy "smell-proof" storage with all products available in B Real’s signature green and gold colorways.

The Dr. Greenthumb’s x G Pen line ranges from $89.95-$299 and is available at Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensaries and online at ​gpen.com/DGT.​ ​