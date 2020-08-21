The Danner Logger 917 Blends Boot Toughness With Sneaker Comfort

Lightweight weatherproof boots in three classic colors.

The Logger 917 Monk's Robe colorway Danner

Danner has debuted new urban hiking boots inspired by the classic styling of the Portland, Oregon-based brand's original caulked logging boots.

The Logger 917 features a breathable, GORE-TEX waterproof liner and a sneaker-like Vibram SPE rubberized EVA midsole for performance waterproofing and lightweight comfort, while rocking a ruggedly refined style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Logger 917 Chocolate Chip colorway Danner

The durable full-grain leather boots also boast a Vibram 917 outsole for optimum traction in slippery urban environments and modernized stitchdown construction.

The Logger 917 Port colorway Danner

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They're available in three colorways--Monk's Robe, Chocolate Chip and Port--starting at $220 at Danner.com and select shops.