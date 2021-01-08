Dell Announces World's First Ultrawide Curved 5K Monitor

The ultimate home office desktop monitor is here.
CES 2021 hasn't even begun but Dell is coming out of the gate strong with a new line of UltraSharp monitors. They're leading with what Dell says is the first-ever 40-inch, ultrawide, curved WUHD monitor. And it is a thing of beauty.

dell_ultrasharp_40_curved_monitor_with_speakers

UltraSharps come in a variety of sizes and price points and while gamers might salivate at the prospect of diving into their favorite first-person shooter with one, Dell is aiming in their ad literature at business use, touting these as next-level monitors that will “elevate work experiences and boost employee productivity.”

The UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor (model no. U4021QW) is the star of the show. According to Dell, it's a world first: Curved, ultrawide, 40 inches with WUHD 5K2K resolution

Select specs include a much wider, curved field of view that lowers reflectivity. Top resolution is a crystal-clear 5,120 x 2,160, 140 PPI of pixel density and a pair of integrated  9-watt speakers. The UltraSharp also covers 100% of Adobe's sRGB spectrum.

dell_ultrasharp_40_curved_monitor_front-1

UltraSharp 40s have excellent connectivity potential with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port which can provide 90 watts worth of charge, USB Type B port, USB-C, and a “superspeed” USB-A.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer Electronics Show is virtual this year and runs from January 11-14. Find out more about the show here: digital.ces.tech.

Consumers won't have to wait long for the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor. It will be available on January 28 and retails for $2,100. Learn more about the UltraSharp line at DellTechnologies.com.

