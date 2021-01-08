Dell Announces World's First Ultrawide Curved 5K Monitor
CES 2021 hasn't even begun but Dell is coming out of the gate strong with a new line of UltraSharp monitors. They're leading with what Dell says is the first-ever 40-inch, ultrawide, curved WUHD monitor. And it is a thing of beauty.
UltraSharps come in a variety of sizes and price points and while gamers might salivate at the prospect of diving into their favorite first-person shooter with one, Dell is aiming in their ad literature at business use, touting these as next-level monitors that will “elevate work experiences and boost employee productivity.”
The UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor (model no. U4021QW) is the star of the show. According to Dell, it's a world first: Curved, ultrawide, 40 inches with WUHD 5K2K resolution
Select specs include a much wider, curved field of view that lowers reflectivity. Top resolution is a crystal-clear 5,120 x 2,160, 140 PPI of pixel density and a pair of integrated 9-watt speakers. The UltraSharp also covers 100% of Adobe's sRGB spectrum.
UltraSharp 40s have excellent connectivity potential with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port which can provide 90 watts worth of charge, USB Type B port, USB-C, and a “superspeed” USB-A.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer Electronics Show is virtual this year and runs from January 11-14. Find out more about the show here: digital.ces.tech.
Consumers won't have to wait long for the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor. It will be available on January 28 and retails for $2,100. Learn more about the UltraSharp line at DellTechnologies.com.