Fender & Gerber Gear Are Giving Away a Tattooed Guitar and Knife Collection

An all-American Fender Telecaster and trio of EDC knives were designed by outlaw country star Tim Montana and tattoo artist Luke Wessman

(Fender/Gerber Gear)

You can shred riffs or slice meat with an undeniably cool prize pack featuring a custom Fender guitar and a trio of custom Gerber EDC knives.

The two American brands teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind prize pack conceived by outlaw country music star Tim Montana and tattoo artist Luke Wessman, who also sever as Gerber ambassadors.

Wessman hand-decorated a Fender American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe in the style of traditional Americana ink. Pushing the design a patriotic step further is the phrase “Never Quit” from Montana’s tude-filled hit “American Thread,” which appears alongside a determined-looking bald eagle.

“I’ve been deeply influenced by music since I was little, and when the opportunity arose to work with Tim and Fender, it was a no brainer,” said Wessman. “It is always special to work with an artist and embody the tone and message from their work. This is a great opportunity to showcase the collision of art and music.”

The same Americana theme was used adorn three of Gerber’s EDC knives. Two are smaller Fastball models with wharncliffe and cleaver blades, while the largest is a Sedulo from Gerber’s high-end Reserve series.

The custom Fender and knives can’t be bought, but won. A single Grand Prize winner will take the guitar, a molded hardshell case, strap, all three knives, a Pelican 1150 carrying case, and swag from Wessman and Montana. Two runner-ups will get the knives and Pelican case only.

Click here to learn more or enter the contest.