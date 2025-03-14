Filson’s New Scout Bag Collection Is Built To Brave The Elements

The legendary outdoor brand dropped a trio of water-resistant, lightweight, and downright dependable bags designed for the modern adventurer.

(Filson)

Filson, the Seattle-based purveyor of rugged, reliable gear and outerwear, just dropped a new collection that’s begging to be put to the test. Say hello to the Scout Bag collection—a trio of water-resistant, lightweight, and downright dependable bags designed for the modern adventurer. Whether you’re navigating a city downpour or trekking through a muddy trail, these bags are built to handle it all.

At the heart of the Scout collection is a commitment to both durability and sustainability. Filson has opted for 100 percent recycled ripstop polyester, reinforced with matte oxford, and treated with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). This combination results in a fabric that’s not only impressively water-resistant—think snow, mud, and torrential rain—but also lightweight and incredibly strong. The Scout collection features three distinct silhouettes, each tailored to different needs:

Scout Backpack ($175)

(Filson) (Filson) (Filson) (Filson)

This is designed to be your go-to for everyday carry. Perfectly sized for day trips, yet spacious enough for an overnight stay, the Scout Backpack strikes a balance between portability and capacity. Its streamlined design and comfortable straps make it an ideal companion for urban exploration or weekend getaways.

Scout Tote Bag ($175)

(Filson) (Filson) (Filson)

For those who prefer a more versatile carry, the Scout Tote Bag delivers. Whether you’re hauling groceries, gym gear, or work essentials, this tote is up to the task. Its open-top design provides easy access, while the robust construction ensures it can handle the daily grind.

Scout 50L Duffle Bag ($150)

(Filson) (Filson) (Filson)

When you need to pack serious gear, the Scout 50L Duffle Bag steps up. With a generous 50-liter capacity, this bag is built for extended travel or hauling bulky equipment. Its durable construction and water-resistant properties make it a reliable choice for any adventure, near or far.

Beyond the impressive materials and thoughtful design, the Scout collection embodies Filson’s commitment to functionality. These bags are built to perform, with features that enhance usability and ensure your gear stays protected. The launch of the Scout Bag collection coincides with Filson’s Spring 2025 Men’s Collection, which is now live. The brand’s latest drop features a range of warm-weather essentials, including the rugged Ranger Short Field Jacket and the comfortable Oxbow Trunks. It’s a testament to Filson’s ability to create gear that’s both stylish and functional, no matter the season.

(Filson) (Filson) (Filson)

In a world where gear often falls short, Filson continues to deliver products that are as tough as they are timeless. The Scout Bag collection is a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring you’re ready for whatever the road—or trail—throws your way.