It's Always Party Time With G-SHOCK's Budweiser Watch

G-SHOCK is gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend by teaming with all-American beer brand Budweiser for a new, limited-edition DW5600 timepiece.

The DW5600BUD20 features a bright red band and white case as well as Budweiser’s iconic logo at the top of the digital display.

The new DW5600 model arrives in G-SHOCK’s classic square shaped case that salutes both brands. Anheuser-Busch’s iconic Eagle emblem is engraved on the watch’s case back, while “Budweiser” is engraved on the band loop and printed in white across the red band. The EL Backlight features Budweiser’s iconic bowtie logo.

The watch’s collectable packaging comes in a custom replica 25 ounce tall can, as well as a custom box that emulates a case of Bud. The updated DW5600 watch also boasts staple G-SHOCK functions and capabilities such as a Flash Alert and one-of-a-kind EL backlight to make the digital display easy-to-read at any time of day.

The new timepiece is equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

EL Backlight with Afterglow

Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

1/100 second Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. formats

The DW5600BUD20 will retail for $200 at select U.S. G-SHOCK retailers and gshock.com beginning May 27.