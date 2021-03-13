G-Shock's Colorful New G-Metal Watch Is Made of a Revolutionary Titanium Alloy

The material was made for the rugged digital watch brand's first multicolored, ion-plated timepiece.

G-Shock's latest GMW-B5000 digital watch stuns with an array of red, blue gray and gold, but there's a lot more going on beneath the surface.

The model employs "Tran Tixxii," a new titanium metal alloy developed by the rugged watch brand's parent company, Casio, and Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation over a period of six years, as Hi Consumption points out.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Because the material is twice as hard as pure titanium, G-Shock was able to craft the GMW-B5000-TR-9 with a stainless steel-like mirror-finished bezel and band while maintaining lightweight, anticorrosive and hypoallergenic properties.

The use of Tran Tixxii also allowed for G-Shock's first full-metal watch with multicolor ion plating, which includes a newly developed dark blue in addition to the aforementioned hues.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The standard host of G-Shock tech is also on-board, including:

Sapphire crystal with glare-resistant coating

Shock Resistance

Screw Lock Crown

200-meter water resistance

Tough Solar (Solar powered)

LED backlight (Super illuminator)

Time calibration signal reception

5 World Time

Bluetooth Connectivity

No price or release date was announced, but you can learn more about the G-Shock GMW-B5000-TR-9 here.