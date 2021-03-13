G-Shock's Colorful New G-Metal Watch Is Made of a Revolutionary Titanium Alloy

The material was made for the rugged digital watch brand's first multicolored, ion-plated timepiece.
Author:
Publish date:
GMW-B5000TR-9_l

G-Shock's latest GMW-B5000 digital watch stuns with an array of red, blue gray and gold, but there's a lot more going on beneath the surface. 

The model employs "Tran Tixxii," a new titanium metal alloy developed by the rugged watch brand's parent company, Casio, and Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation over a period of six years, as Hi Consumption points out. 

GMW-B5000TR-band

Because the material is twice as hard as pure titanium, G-Shock was able to craft the GMW-B5000-TR-9 with a stainless steel-like mirror-finished bezel and band while maintaining lightweight, anticorrosive and hypoallergenic properties. 

The use of Tran Tixxii also allowed for G-Shock's first full-metal watch with multicolor ion plating, which includes a newly developed dark blue in addition to the aforementioned hues. 

GMW-B5000TR-9_front2

The standard host of G-Shock tech is also on-board, including: 

  • Sapphire crystal with glare-resistant coating
  • Shock Resistance
  • Screw Lock Crown
  • 200-meter water resistance
  • Tough Solar (Solar powered)
  • LED backlight (Super illuminator)
  • Time calibration signal reception
  • 5 World Time 
  • Bluetooth Connectivity

No price or release date was announced, but you can learn more about the G-Shock GMW-B5000-TR-9 here

No image description

GMW-B5000TR-9_front2
Gear

G-Shock's Colorful New G-Metal Watch Is Made of a Revolutionary Titanium Alloy

Ferrari Monza SP1 Promo
Rides

This Ferrari Monza SP1 Is World's Most Beautiful Car, According to Science

SubSea Craft Victa Promo
Rides

SubSea Craft’s Victa Is a James Bond-Worthy Submersible Boat

Charlotte Rose Promo
News

Former Cop-Turned-OnlyFans Model Buys Lamborghini With Her $2.3 Million Income

Accutron R.R.-O Promo
Gear

Accutron Unveils Retro-Style Railroad Watch

Kourtney Kellar Promo
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Kourtney Kellar

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 11.50.58 AM
News

Thieves Swipe $500,000 Richard Mille Watch From L.A. Jeweler in Daring Daylight Heist

Canoo Electric Pickup Promo
Rides

This 600-HP Canoo Electric Pickup Might Be Most Modular Truck Ever

fitler club promo
Travel

Inside The Private Club That's Like Soho House Meets WeWork