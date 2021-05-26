G-SHOCK Unveils Limited-Edition 'Blue Phoenix' MT-G Watch

The wild new watch features a multicolored dial and rainbow coloring on the bezel and case.
Casio's luxury MT-G line has a colorful new addition in the limited-edition model MTGB2000PH2A. Inspired by the legend of the Blue Phoenix -- a symbol of renewal, rebirth, and immortality -- this new timepiece owes its eye-catching look to a multicolored dial and rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case.

To perfect this design the bezel and case were finished as separate pieces, coated by ion plating that produces a two-toned pattern of color, fracturing light into a pattern with horizontal and vertical gradations. 

Because the nature of the plating process creates patterns unique to each watch, it's guaranteed that no two Blue Phoenixes will look alike. 

In addition to the colorful pink, blue, orange and yellow dial, the watch comes with a translucent navy-blue band which invokes the image of a new Phoenix born from the ashes of the old.

While this is a truly original colorway, the MTGB2000PH2A is just as tough and reliable as you'd expect a G-Shock to be. It has:

  • A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal
  • Lightweight and durable carbon core guard structure
  • Tough Solar Power
  • Multiband 6 to keep time accurate even without the internet
  • Bluetooth connectivity that lets the Blue Phoenix talk the G-Shock Connected app on your smartphone

Beginning in June the Blue Phoenix will be available at G-Shock retailers, the brand's Soho store, and from gshock.com. It will retail for $1,100.

