August 21, 2021

G-Shock's New Full Metal Watch Beams With Tokyo Twilight

Mark America's leading Olympic medal count at the Tokyo Games with this beautiful bauble.
G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 (2)

The effervescent lights of the nighttime Tokyo skyline inspired the soft colorway of G-Shock's new GMW-B5000PB-6 digital wristwatch

Joining the ranks of the rugged Casio-owned brand's full metal GMW-B5000 range, the new variant gets purple ion plating on the case and bezel—G World reports that the muted "chroma" saturation is a new development for G-Shock. 

G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 (3)

On the face, blue and orange labels evoke lights from the Japanese capital city's densely packed skyscrapers, while a gradient purple background represents a dichotomy between a  darkening sky and illuminated cityscape. 

As a member of the GMW-B5000 family, the new model's internals benefit from a recent redesign of a structure first launched in 1983 with the DW-50000C. 

G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 (1)

These updates include fine resin cushioning in between internal parts, a three-pronged lug structure that helps fortify moving parts, and implementation of metal components that have been repeatedly forged, cut and polished to a mirror finish. 

As Acquire notes, there's G-Shock's standard suite of features is also on-board, including 200M water resistance, shock resistance, a stopwatch and countdown timer, five daily alarms, solar-powered timekeeping, and a 22-month battery life. 

The G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 launches first in Japan for around $750 on September 10, with a global release expected soon thereafter.  

No image description

G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 Promo
G-Shock's New Full Metal Watch Beams With Tokyo Twilight

