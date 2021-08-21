G-Shock's New Full Metal Watch Beams With Tokyo Twilight

Mark America's leading Olympic medal count at the Tokyo Games with this beautiful bauble.

The effervescent lights of the nighttime Tokyo skyline inspired the soft colorway of G-Shock's new GMW-B5000PB-6 digital wristwatch.

Joining the ranks of the rugged Casio-owned brand's full metal GMW-B5000 range, the new variant gets purple ion plating on the case and bezel—G World reports that the muted "chroma" saturation is a new development for G-Shock.

On the face, blue and orange labels evoke lights from the Japanese capital city's densely packed skyscrapers, while a gradient purple background represents a dichotomy between a darkening sky and illuminated cityscape.

As a member of the GMW-B5000 family, the new model's internals benefit from a recent redesign of a structure first launched in 1983 with the DW-50000C.

These updates include fine resin cushioning in between internal parts, a three-pronged lug structure that helps fortify moving parts, and implementation of metal components that have been repeatedly forged, cut and polished to a mirror finish.

As Acquire notes, there's G-Shock's standard suite of features is also on-board, including 200M water resistance, shock resistance, a stopwatch and countdown timer, five daily alarms, solar-powered timekeeping, and a 22-month battery life.

The G-Shock GMW-B5000PB-6 launches first in Japan for around $750 on September 10, with a global release expected soon thereafter.