Razer & Fossil Launch Smartwatch Designed for Diehard Gamers

The limited edition Gen 6 Smartwatch has super fast charging, customizable straps, exclusive Razer dials, and more.

Fossil

Even the smallest details can lend a competitive edge, especially in the world of gaming, which is where a smartwatch can take things to the next level for even the most dedicated gamers.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch just made a splash at the tech industry’s leading hub for next-level gear, the Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s worth getting on your wrist for marathon gaming sessions.

Fossil

It’s going where no smartwatch has gone before, with features designed specifically for gaming, from a super-fast battery charging speed to hands-free wellness tracking (for starters, it charges up to 80 percent in under 30 minutes — can you say lightning-fast?).

No matter your gaming pursuit of choice, this tech-savvy smartwatch moves at the speed of light through the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform (it’s the first smart timepiece of its kind to utilize the platform). It’s a low-power platform that still manages to zip through processes as quick as you need.

Fossil

What does this mean for the seasoned gamer? Plenty of good news, starting with quicker app loading times and a faster overall approach to speed and performance on your wrist.

They haven’t skimped on style points either, giving you your pick of three watch faces and even the option to swap in the signature vibrant green strap from Razer.

The hits keep coming from there, starting with the impeccable clarity on the watch itself, due in large part to the 1.28-inch AMOLED Display, not to mention 4 customizable Razer Chroma RGB effects.

Fossil

It’s a stunning watch with the specs to match, complete with the all-important bells and whistles you expect from every piece of technology in your life, gaming console and timepiece included.

But a smartwatch isn’t complete without a few other handy features, including the all-important ability to track wellness from your wrist.

It’ll keep track of your sleep quality and daily step count, and the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will also offer up continuous heart rate tracking and a sensor that monitors how well your body is circulating oxygen.

These are features built to rival any smartwatch on the market, least of all one that can be worn for high-intensity gaming sessions at all levels.

It’s also available for an agreeable price (just $329, a downright steal considering what you’re getting in one highly functional package).

And yet, seeing as there are a mere 1,337 units available globally, it’s worth snapping up the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch now if you’re interested.