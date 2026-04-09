Get Lifted With The Coolest Cannabis Products To Celebrate 4/20

From flower to edibles to elevated pot paraphernalia, indulge in a curated take on the buzziest 4/20-themed products.

(Cartography)

The highest of holidays is right around the corner. Whether celebrating alone, with friends or with the rest of the cannabis-loving world, these products are sure to lift your spirits. From flower to edibles to potables to assorted pot paraphernalia, check out the buzziest releases to mark 4/20 in high style.

Houseplant Roach Clip Side Table

(Houseplant)

A clever conversation starter that doubles as practical and stylish decor, this sculptural side table from the design-forward folks at Houseplant features a built-in roach clip for the design-forward smoker. It’s equal parts mid-century cool and Seth Rogen–approved functionality, making it a standout piece for any laid-back living space. ($295)

Incredibles x Magnolia Chocolate Bars

(Incredibles)

This indulgent collab blends Magnolia Bakery’s iconic dessert flavors like banana pudding and red velvet into rich, THC-infused chocolate bars. Each bite delivers a nostalgic dessert experience with a mellow, modern twist. ($20 per bar of $80 for a five pack)

Ellora THC Infused Spirit

(Ellora)

Ellora reimagines the cocktail ritual with a THC-infused spirit designed for smooth sipping or mixing into elevated mocktails. With precise dosing and a clean flavor profile, it’s a sophisticated alternative to alcohol that doesn’t sacrifice the vibe. ($70 for the 20mg per serving bottle)

Muha Meds Dab Kit

(Muha Meds)

This all-in-one dab kit is built for convenience, giving both beginners and seasoned users a portable way to enjoy concentrates. Sleek, compact, and easy to use, it includes everything a dabber needs, from scale to toolkit to the electric hot knife to burn that sweet, sweet resin, it takes the guesswork out of dabbing for those who are just starting to get into the game. ($49.99)

Besitos Besos Mini Pre-Roll Variety Pack

(Besitos)

A playful assortment of mini pre-rolls, this variety pack is perfect for sampling different strains without committing to a full-size option. It’s ideal for social sessions or anyone who prefers a lighter, more controlled experience. (Starting at $11)

Rove ICE Pack Pre-Roll Blunts

(Rove)

Rove’s ICE Pack blunts deliver a smooth, slow burn with a frosty twist, combining premium flower with distinct flavors in a massive, glass-tipped bat of a blunt. The hefty two-gram size makes it perfect for sharing or stretching out a long, relaxed evening. ($36 per 2 gram blunt)

PAX 4 Handheld Vaporizer

(Pax)

The latest evolution in portable vaporizers from one of the top names in the space, the PAX 4 offers precision temperature control and a sleek, pocket-friendly design. It’s built for both flower and concentrates, making it a versatile go-to for modern users. ($250)

LEVO Lux Infuser

(LEVO)

This high-end kitchen gadget that’s right at home next to a KitchenAid stand mixer simplifies the infusion process, letting you create oils, butters, and more with professional-level consistency. With its polished design and intuitive controls, it turns DIY edibles into a seamless, stylish, potentially life-changing experience. ($499)

Beboe Cloud 9 Gummies

(Beboe)

The Champagne of edibles, Beboe’s Cloud Nine low-dose gummies are crafted for a light, uplifting experience that lives up to their name. With refined flavors and consistent effects, they’re a go-to for those looking to take the edge off without going overboard. ($34.99 for 20-pack, $94.50 for 60-pack)

DaVinci EQ E-Rig

(DaVinci)

A premium electric quartz rig, the DaVinci EQ delivers clean, powerful hits with precision heating without sacrificing style thanks to multiple brushed aluminum finishes. It’s designed for connoisseurs who want top-tier performance, delivering massive rips without the hassle of traditional, overly technical setups. ($549)

Sluggers Pre-Rolls

(Sluggers)

Inspired by baseball culture, Sluggers delivers high-quality pre-rolls with a fun, sports-driven aesthetic. They’re made for easy enjoyment whether you’re celebrating a win or just kicking back after a long day and pack a kick as one of the contenders in this year’s Cannabis Cup. (Starting at $45)

RAW Tuberator

(RAW)

Part gadget, part party trick, RAW’s Tuberator is the most social way for friends to partake together. Hand-crafted from wood, the Tuberator might look like a musical instrument but it’s actually an instrument of mass annihilation, turning seven joints into one for an experience like no other. ($24.99)

RYTHM Queen Cola

(RYTHM)

The Queen Cola is perpetually pleasing and that’s why it’s included for the second year in a row. The half ounce stalk of RYTHM’s top quality (and top of the plant) bud rotates seasonally and is super limited in terms of availability, but it’s an excellent choice if you can find it. ($120)