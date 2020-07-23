Herman Miller and Logitech Team For $1,500 Embody Gaming Chair

Herman Miller/Logitech

Herman Miller, best-known for making luxury ergonomic desk chairs like the "Cosm," is swiveling to the world of gaming with a new model created in collaboration with Logitech G.

Herman Miller/Logitech

The Embody Gaming Chair is based on the Embody, which was developed using the collective expertise from a team of physicians and PhDs from the fields of biomechanics, vision, physical therapy and ergonomics.

Herman Miller/Logitech

That existing chair featured a "Pixelated Support" system that conforms to the body's micro-movements, thereby distributing weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourage movement, as well as a "PostureFit" device that supports the spine at its lowest point and "BackFit" technology that encourages a healthy, neutral posture.

Herman Miller/Logitech

With an understanding that gamers typically sit in a more active and upright position than office workers, Herman Miller added a fifth layer of cushioning foam infused with copper to diffuse heat. The seat can be adjusted by height and depth, and the arms can be adjusted by height and width.

Herman Miller/Logitech

Engadget notes that the bright blue seat back almost looks like it's floating over the black base when viewed from the rear. From a head-on perspective, it looks more like a sleek, modern office chair.

Herman Miller/Logitech

Additionally, Herman Miller is rolling out a matte-finished, anti-smudge and glare gaming desk with adjustable legs and a desktop-mounted monitor arm with 26.5 and 13.5 inches of horizontal and vertical travel.

All three pieces of high-end furniture retail for $3,089, the most expensive being the $1,495 Embody Gaming Chair. Go here to learn more or place an order.