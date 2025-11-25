Tech Gift Guide: Bitcoin Cards, Mixed Reality Headsets, Electric Motorcycles & More

These state-of-the-art gifts are pushing all the right buttons this holiday season.

(Samsung; Fold Bitcoin Gift Card; Meepo)

Gifting the right gadget has seemingly never been easier. Whether you’re looking for AI-enhanced smart glasses, high-end headphones, a new gaming console, or the latest must-have Apple accessory, there’s something for practically everyone on your holiday list. Geek out on some of our favorite tech-forward gifts below.

Fold Bitcoin Gift Card

(Fold Bitcoin Gift Card)

Tired of buying gifts that are out of style, collecting dust, or losing value before the new year begins? In an era where intentional spending and real value are paramount—especially for investment-savvy consumers—it’s time to rethink the traditional stack of boxes. The answer to this evolving holiday dilemma is finally here: the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card. With a finite supply of only 21 million, bitcoin has proven to be a powerful modern store of value, frequently outperforming other major asset classes over the last decade. It offers a tangible defense against inflation and a long-term savings strategy, making it among the smartest, most forward-thinking presents you can give. Until now, gifting cryptocurrency was a complicated process involving exchanges, wallets, and private keys. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card completely removes that barrier, making it as easy as picking up a traditional gift card at the register. The recipient simply downloads the Fold app, taps “Redeem Gift Card,” and enters the code. Their bitcoin appears in their account, ready to hold, spend, or accumulate value over time. For the friend who has everything, the family member curious about cryptocurrency, or the young investor eager for progress, this card is more than a surprise to unwrap—it’s a starting point on a wealth-building journey. Find the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card on Fold’s website or pick up the physical orange card at Kroger stores nationwide.

XReal One Pro Glasses

(XReal)

The XReal One Pro are a different kind of smart glasses that deliver a remarkably immersive experience by turning your smartphone, laptop, or console into a virtual 170-inch display with micro-OLED panels, a wide field of view, and smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. This means shows, games, and apps look way bigger and more vivid than you’d expect from such an inconspicuous device. Since these don’t require batteries (they rely on the source device for power), they are unbelievably lightweight, comfortable, and always at the ready. If you travel, work from public spaces, or just want a private, massive-screen experience without buying an oversized monitor or projector, the XReal One Pro really shines. While compatible with almost any device, they can also be paired with XReal’s Beam Pro portable spatial computer, which can act as a hub for all kinds of content and has full support from the Google Play Store. From $649

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

(Bose)

While in-ear buds that block out the outside world like a lead wall have their isolationist benefits, Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds excel for many purposes. Designed to clip onto your ear rather than seal inside it, these buds deliver immersive Bose audio while keeping you fully tuned into the world around you—because sometimes you need to be aware of your surroundings. With no active noise cancellation (by design), the Ultra Open Earbuds are built for balance: crisp sound, clear situational awareness, plus a fit so stable you’ll forget they’re there. While comfortably and securely locked on, the open-ear architecture also means no ear fatigue or sweaty discomfort—ideal for gym workouts, but also for activities where real-world attention is crucial, like jogging in the park, riding bikes in traffic, or even holiday errands. Despite sharing DNA with Bose’s flagship second-gen QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds—like spatial Immersive Audio and Bluetooth 5.3—the Ultra Open Earbuds chart their own course. They’re IPX4-rated for sweat resistance and come in a stunning selection of 12 colors (e.g. Sunset Iridescent, Carbon Blue, etc.), making them some of the most stylish fitness-ready earbuds on the market. $200

Maeving RM2 Electric Motorcycle

(Maeving)

The first time we tried an electric motorcycle, we fell in love—and that was a half-decade ago, meaning technology keeps improving while prices drop. The ride was more Star Wars speeder bike than Ducati: instant torque, linear acceleration, lightweight handling, and, most saliently, silence. Fast forward to today, and several marques are battling to become the Tesla of the e-motorcycle world. Consider Maeving. The UK builder’s twin offerings include the RM1S and RM2, both with the same powertrain, suspension and other bits. The single-seater RM1S apes cafe racer aesthetics, but the brand new RM2 adds a layer of convenience with a double seat so your partner can come along for the ride. It also borrows its silhouette from a British 1960s roadster—unsurprising, given Maeving’s head of product, Graeme Gilbert, led Triumph for 25 years and is responsible for many of the UK’s most successful motorcycles this century. Its rounded tank, ribbed bench seat, and minimal lines tease vintage, yet it boasts modern elements like a slim LED headlight, braided steel hose, and exposed steel frame. With a roughly 80-mile range and stated 70 mph top speed, these bikes are not made for long cruises across the desert, or even extended highway treks. Consider them your ideal steed for short urban trips—breezily bypassing gridlock, easy to park, and offering all the benefits of a motorcycle without the noise and cost. That’s where Maeving’s RM2 shines. $10,995

HoverAir X1 ProMax Camera Drone

(HoverAir)

Designed for creators who live in motion—think cyclists, skiers/boarders, mountain junkies, all-terrain marathon runners—the HoverAir X1 ProMax captures breathtaking footage with cinematic polish. At its heart sits a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor paired with a custom 7-layer lens, delivering crisp 8K video at 30 fps or ultra-smooth 4K slow motion at 120 fps. With 64GB of memory and a 107-degree field of view, every shot feels big, bold, and vivid—perfect for pros editing in post or influencers looking for scroll-stopping bird’s-eye-view content. Despite its brainy internals, using the X1 ProMax is nearly idiot-proof: it follows subjects at speeds up to 26 mph, and thanks to AI tracking, can keep up even if you burst past 37 mph. Safety and smarts are built-in too, with computer vision–based collision detection, ensuring your drone stays focused on the shot—not the tree ahead. Compact, foldable, and controller-free, the HoverAir X1 ProMax feels like the natural chimera of drone and action cam—a true “set-it-and-forget-it” flying cameraman that makes anyone look like a pro. $699

Meepo Go Electric Skateboard

(Meepo)

The plug-and-play Meepo Go fuses power, control, and range in a way that’s easy for noobs and yet robust enough for seasoned e-boarders. Under the hood, dual outrunner belt motors deliver 1,600 watts of muscle—enough to tackle 15-degree inclines sans effort, with punchy and predictable acceleration. Pair that with the 345.6Wh battery pack, and you’re looking at around 20 miles of range on a single charge. Handling, however, is where the Meepo Go really shines. Its latest FOC (Field-Oriented Control) system offers buttery-smooth throttle and braking with zero lag, while four customizable speed and brake modes let riders precisely dial in their comfort zone. The remote adds to the confidence—its crisp LED display tracks speed, range, and mode, and the 46-meter connection range means no sudden interruptions mid-ride. Lastly, the sturdy bamboo-fiberglass deck offers just the right flex for shock absorption—combined with 45-degree truck angles that stabilize the ride at speed, yet still allow for nimble turns. $549

TCL NXTPaper 11 Plus Tablet

(TCL)

The sleek, thoughtfully designed NXTPaper 11 Plus offers smooth motion and sharp visuals, with a lightweight (about 490 grams) ultra-slim profile. Yet what really stands out is the proprietary finish on TCL’s 11.5-inch screen—the anti-glare matte coating reads like paper, softening reflections and reducing eye strain. Without manual adjustment, the AI Smart Visual Comfort automatically adjusts brightness, color temperature, contrast, and refresh rate based on surroundings. Under the hood, the NXTPaper 11 Plus runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, making it capable of juggling work, playback, and light content creation with relative ease. The battery kept it powered for carefree multi-day usage, while the 33 W USB-PD fast-charging juiced it quickly. In use, the NXTPaper 11 Plus feels tailored to readers, note-takers, and multitaskers; the display’s texture invites sketching via the optional stylus, margin notes, and long reading sessions. Gaming or intensive video might push its limits compared to high-end flagships, but that’s not the point here: This is a device built for comfort, clarity and versatility. $250

Samsung Galaxy XR Mixed Reality Headset

(Samsung)

For the gift recipient who lives on tech’s bleeding edge, Samsung’s brand new Galaxy XR Mixed Reality headset is a great choice. A direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro but roughly half the price, the Galaxy XR is Samsung’s bid to take us into a futuristic augmented reality. With immersive videos, major app partners like MLB and Adobe on board, and the might of the Google Play store behind it, Samsung’s heavy-duty headset has hit the ground running, providing early adopters plenty of content to experience right out of the box and a clear view of a future that’s wearable. The two-handed controller accessory is also a must-have here, adding significant accuracy and capability on top of the Galaxy XR’s eye and hand-tracking systems. $1,799

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Bluetooth Speaker

(Bang & Olufsen)

Part design centerpiece and very much still an excellent-sounding, absurdly high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker, Bang & Olufsen masters the art of form and function with the Beosound A5. Four drivers deliver two-way sound in a package that’s surprisingly nimble and stylish from any angle. If you happen to gift more than one, know that Beolink Multiroom creates immersive listening all throughout a home, from the den to the bedroom. $1,850

Marshall: Monitor III A.N.C. Headphones

(Marshall)

The awe-inspiring power of Marshall speakers hardly needs an introduction (Just watch live footage of an AC/DC concert, and you’ll see stacks of Marshall amps on stage.) It should come as no surprise that the audio powerhouse puts that same blend of precision and power into a much more compact package for the audiophile, complete with active noise cancellation that responds to the ambient environment around you. It’s ingenious stuff, and the audiomaker’s proprietary Dynamic Loudness technology ensures bass, mids and treble work in perfect harmony across every guitar chord. $349.99

ROG Xbox Ally X Handheld Game System

(Xbox)

The first officially licensed Xbox handheld is a mix of Nintendo’s Switch 2, PlayStation 5’s Portal, and a Steam Deck, but it’s aimed squarely at disciples of Microsoft’s game system. Xbox’s collaboration with ASUS’s Republic of Gamers brand is a terrific piece of hardware that allows for local downloads of Steam/Windows PC games and Xbox games off the cloud, plus remote play from an Xbox console. The portable gaming platform is rocking 24 GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage in a solid-state drive. The button configuration will also be immediately familiar to any Xbox player, and although the 7-inch screen may be limited to 1080p, that resolution combined with the 120 Hz refresh rate works well for gaming on the go. Coupled with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, the Ally X becomes an absolute powerhouse with hundreds of games available to play in an instant. $999

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds

(Apple)

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 stunned the world upon release, specifically for building so successfully upon the foundation of the fantastic AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s latest flagship earbuds have sound quality and active noise cancelation that are somehow an improvement over their predecessors, five rubber tip choices for an even more perfect fit, integrated heartrate monitoring for accurate health data even without an Apple Watch, and the all-new Live Translation—a powerful tool for travelers. These are earbuds that integrate seamlessly with all lifestyles, making them essential accessories to any iPhone, iPad or MacBook. The sleek carry case (which can be custom engraved, a nice touch when gifting) is also a backup battery, ensuring the AirPods Pro 3 are always at the ready to bump tunes, take calls, or just drown out the noise. From $249

Microsoft Surface Pro Tablet

(Microsoft)

Portable and powerful, the latest Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 tablet that delivers a touchscreen experience on the couch but packs all the capabilities of a Windows laptop in the office. The versatile Surface Pro comes in 12-inch or 13-inch options as well as a handful of colorways, but, options aside, always packs a built-in kickstand and Copilot, Microsoft’s robust, intuitive, and helpful AI sidekick. The snap-on smart keyboard and Surface pen combo is an essential addition to the Pro, which doubles as a travel case, adding capability and protection to the tablet. This is one of the few tablets out there that provides a complete computer experience without being limited to the software available from a mobile app store, allowing for a unique level of freedom and power, whether its primary use is productivity, creativity, or content consumption. From $799