Kim Kardashian Is Giving The Best Beats Headphones A Makeover

The billionaire SKIMS entrepreneur is making Beats look beautiful.

(Beats by Dre)

The top-shelf Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones are getting a glow-up courtesy of Kim Kardashian. Following the sold-out success of the billionaire entrepreneur’s first collab with the electronics brand on the Beats Fits Pro earbuds in 2022, Kardashian is now dressing the most premium Beats by Dre product in her signature palette.

Available in Moon, Dune, and Earth hues, the Beats x Kim Studio Pro’s neutral tones are very similar to those that color Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear. “I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

To promote the launch, Kardashian teamed up with Jimmy Fallon in an amusing commercial depicting two ad pitches: a glossy, well-manicured “Beats by Kim” spot and a goofier “Beats by Jim” spot—watch it above. As for the actual specs, the Beats Studio Pro offers a range of audiophile-worthy features, including Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C, and enhanced call performance.

Priced at $350, the Beats by Kim headphones are available on Amazon, Apple’s website and in select Apple Stores in major cities across the country.