Lamborghini Gave One Of Sonus Faber’s Best Floorstanding Speakers A Racy Makeover

Supercar styling elevates the Italian audio brand’s $75,000 Il Cremonese speakers.

(Sonus Faber)

Having already supplied factory-upgrade sound systems for the Lamborghini Revuelto, ultra-upscale audio brand Sonus Faber is taking stylistic cues from the flagship Raging Bull hypercar to upgrade one of its best floor-standing speakers

(Sonus Faber)

Five iconic Lamborghini finishes—Giallo Countach, Arancio Egon, Blu Marinus Matte, Verde Mercurius, and Nero Nemesis Matte—are elevating Sonus faber’s Il Cremonese Ex3me speakers, a $75,000-per-pair special edition from brand’s top-shelf Reference Collection, which is headlined by the $750,000-per-pair Suprema.

(Sonus Faber)

Named for legendary violin maker Antonio Stradivari’s extremely coveted Cremonese violins, each speaker features a beryllium metal diaphragm tweeter, a 180mm natural fiber cone driver delivering the midrange, dual 180mm woofers featuring Sonus faber’s signature sandwich cone construction, nanocarbon-reinforced intrawoofers to extend low-frequency output, and Sonus faber’s “Paracross Topology,” a “crossover network utilizing premium Mundorf components, optimized for clarity, phase precision, and reduced noise floor.”

(Sonus Faber)

Adding flare from the Sant’Agata Bolognese supercar maker, the exterior design features an angular, Lambo body-recalling five-sided cabinet, sculpted contours, finishing details in Corsatex by Dinamica, various carbon fiber bits, and the iconic Automobili Lamborghini shield logo. Because these aesthetic enhancements required additional materials, Sonus faber technicians adjusted the final voicing of each loudspeaker by ear to come as close as possible to recreating the live musical listening experience.

(Sonus Faber)

“We have a process to tune our speakers called ‘sound quality,’ which offers engineers a solid and replicable base to work on the most impalpable element of our products: the sound,” Livio Cucuzza, Sonus faber’s vice president of research and development, previously told Maxim. “The list of tracks is a secret but features a vast range of genres, including strong electronic music, symphonic tracks, rock pieces, live performances and some simple male and female vocals. Having this kind of variety is crucial in understanding if a system can sound ‘natural.’”

Priced at $130,000 per pair, the Sonus faber Il Cremonese Ex3me Automobili Lamborghini Edition is available to order now.