The 'Clean Contact Carabiner' Touches Doors, Keypads and Screens So You Don't Have To

Leatherman is best known for trusty, compact multitools that can do everything from open bottles to strip wire. The Portland, Oregon-based toolmaker has lately dropped luxe limited editions with Damascus steel blades, but its famously capable multis have been burnishing the brand's image for decades. Jordan Jonas, the season six winner of History Channel's wilderness survival series Alone, recently told Joe Rogan how he used a Leatherman's tiny knife to field dress a moose he killed during his 77-day stay in the Canadian arctic.

Leatherman's latest release, the Clean Contact Carabiner, may be a more essential "everyday carry" than any of the company's 19-tool handyman specials. As America gingerly moves toward phased re-openings, masks and hand sanitizer in tow, the Carabiner is designed to reduce contact with the shared surfaces we encounter on a daily basis.

That's right, the Carabiner touches stuff so you don't have to. The simple, hook-like tool can pull open doors, push elevator buttons, tap keypads and flick light switches on and off. It can even serve as a stylus that's safe to use on digital screens.

It comes with a clip that easily attaches to key rings, bags and belt loops. It also has a bottle opener, in case all that that germaphobia has you reaching for a cold one. The Carabiner is "naturally antimicrobial" and made of brass that's 70 percent copper. Though as the brand points out, the alloy won't prevent cross-contamination. So don't even think about using a Carabiner to scratch an itch on your face, unless of course you wipe it down with sanitizer first.

For its first production run, a portion of sales of the Clean Contact Carbiner will support the American Nurses Foundation’s Covid Response Fund for Nurses. Through the end of September, Leatherman says it will donate $10 from every Clean Contact Carabiner sold to the ANF, up to $100,000.

“Our design ethos leads with function first, and wanting to provide a small solution that can help ease anxieties as we begin to return to our normal life,” said Jeremy Rodriguez, senior product manager at Leatherman, in a statement announcing the tool. “We are excited about creating a tool quickly and swiftly to address immediate problems people might face--and creating something that looks and feels great in-hand was a bonus.”

The Leatherman Clean Contact Carbiner is available now for $24.95.