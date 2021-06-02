Lego Unveils 263-Piece Model of McLaren Elva Supercar

A miniature model of one of the world's rarest exotic rides can now be yours.

Lego's new model of the $1.7 million McLaren Elva can be yours for just $19.99. Measuring 1.5 inches high, 6 inches long and 3 inches wide, the 263-piece blue replica of the British marque's windowless open-top roadster features a scaled-down wide-body chassis, blackout wheels, and official badging.

McLaren Ultimate Series lead engineer Rachel Brown inspired the included minifigure, who's outfitted with a track day kit including a race suit, helmet and wrench.

“It is amazing to have witnessed the Elva go from a boundary pushing concept drawing all the way to final vehicle production," Brown said in a statement. "It feels even more special now to see all of that hard work transformed into the LEGO Speed Champions Elva model for us to share with children and fans across the world."

The spirit of McLaren's innovative Active Air Management System (AAMS), which creates a "windshield made of air" around the occupants in the real supercar, is also reflected in the toy brick brand's build.

The Lego Speed Champions McLaren Elva is available to purchase now online.