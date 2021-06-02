Lego Unveils 263-Piece Model of McLaren Elva Supercar

A miniature model of one of the world's rarest exotic rides can now be yours.
Author:
Publish date:
Lego McLaren Elva (3)

Lego's new model of the $1.7 million McLaren Elva can be yours for just $19.99. Measuring 1.5 inches high, 6 inches long and 3 inches wide, the 263-piece blue replica of the British marque's windowless open-top roadster features a scaled-down wide-body chassis, blackout wheels, and official badging. 

Lego McLaren Elva (1)

McLaren Ultimate Series lead engineer Rachel Brown inspired the included minifigure, who's outfitted with a track day kit including a race suit, helmet and wrench.

“It is amazing to have witnessed the Elva go from a boundary pushing concept drawing all the way to final vehicle production," Brown said in a statement. "It feels even more special now to see all of that hard work transformed into the LEGO Speed Champions Elva model for us to share with children and fans across the world."

Lego McLaren Elva (2)

The spirit of McLaren's innovative Active Air Management System (AAMS), which creates a "windshield made of air" around the occupants in the real supercar, is also reflected in the toy brick brand's build. 

The Lego Speed Champions McLaren Elva is available to purchase now online

No image description

black-bear-getty
News

Watch This Wild TikTok Video of Teen Pushing Bear Off Wall To Save Her Dogs

Lego x McLaren Elva Promo
Gear

Lego Unveils 263-Piece Model of McLaren Elva Supercar

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

mike-tyson-new-promo-cut-GettyImages-1169016569
Sports

Mike Tyson On Why Logan and Jake Paul Have Zero Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

Backyard Upgrades Split Promo
Gear

Elevate Your Outdoor Space With These Backyard Upgrades

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT Promo
Style

Parmigiani Fleurier Launches New Tondagraph GT Line of Luxury Watches

Jake Paul Tyron Woodley Promo
Sports

It's Official: Jake Paul and Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Are Boxing on Showtime

cbd-ben-jerrys
Food & Drink

Why We're Still Waiting for Ben & Jerry's CBD-Infused Ice Cream

michael-c-hall-dexter-showtime
Entertainment

'Dexter' Trailer Reveals Lead Character's New Name and Same Old Bloodlust