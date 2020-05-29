This 3,696-Piece Lego Lamborghini Sian Model Is a 1:8 Scale Wonder

Lego

All 63 of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hybrid hypercars were bought up for $3.6 million each by the time news of the most powerful Raging Bull yet was announced in 2019.

But at least the rest of us can enjoy this stunningly complex Sian replica by Lego Technic. Unlike the 1:13 Fast and Furious Dodge Charger and 1:16 Land Rover Defender from the building block company's advanced line, the Lambo replica is scaled all the way up to 1:8, making for even more enhanced detail.

Clocking in at an astonishing 3,696 pieces, highlights include a replica of the Sián’s incomparable 819-horsepower V12 engine/electric motor power plant, a pop-up rear spoiler, and an "active" front and rear suspension.

Inside the requisite scissor doors is a thoughtful homage to the Sian's real cockpit: A fully-functioning, eight-speed sequential gearbox can be operated by paddle-shifters is located on either side of the steering wheel adorned with an Automobili Lamborghini emblem.

Lego continues to make make the release of exotic vehicle models more...well, exotic. In addition to being accompanied by a launch video that would befit the real thing, the Lego Technic Sian is presented in a decorative box featuring the Italian marque's signature green color, hood bump and headlight silhouette.

Priced at $379.99, the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FPK 37 is available online beginning June 1.