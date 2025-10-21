LG Debuts Massive 136-Inch MAGNIT 4K TV

Boasting a huge HD screen and next-level pixel control to upgrade your home theater.

(LG)

It’s one thing to see a massive movie on an equally massive IMAX screen, and it’s another thing entirely to view astonishing picture quality from the comfort of your own home: The new LG Magnit offers a dash of both, with razor-sharp good looks and striking performance in one impressive package.

(LG)

A simply stunning array of new features arrive with the utterly elegant 136-inch MAGNIT model, which uses Active Matrix technology for a responsive, seamless experience throughout. Pixel-level control refines viewing to an imperceptible and yet elegant point of view, with quality that very well might rival the theater-going experience.

(LG)

As if the profile of this jaw-dropping luxury television didn’t already fit the bill, the unit makes use of 4.2-channel surround sound audio technology. The overall effect should prove wildly impressive and deeply rich in its quality.

(LG)

The television’s a9 Audio Processor assists with performance along the way, helped along by Dolby Vision support. To say the new, ultra-streamlined LG Magnit is a work of art might be a supreme understatement as far as the best home design and the best luxury televisions are concerned. The unit itself has garnered accolades aplenty, and the display itself is rated for an astonishing 100,000-plus hours of run time.

(LG)

The refined new television was fashioned with a vision in mind every step of the way, the company notes. The newest MAGNIT model was specifically crafted to offer up “precise, crystal-clear images with accurate color expression,” and the electronics giant noted the new luxury home television “provides a true-to-life viewing experience.” With its global release on the way this fall, keep an eye out for the new LG Magnit as you level up your home screen time.