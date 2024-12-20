LG’s ‘Signature OLED T’ TV Is A First-Of-Its-Kind Transparent Stunner

This head-turner of a transparent TV will set you back 60 grand.

Dec 20, 2024
(LG)

Just when you thought you had your ideal home entertainment set-up all figured, LG comes along and breaks the mold in impressive fashion. First announced at CES 2024 and now available for pre-order, LG Signature OLED T is unlike any television seen before — or rather, not quite seen, as it’s fully transparent.

The LG Signature OLED T is more a work of art than a standard television, with a transparent design dreamed up with an eye towards “expanding the possibilities of your space,” the company noted, adding that ” stunning visuals and spatial design” make for “a refined aesthetic like no other.”

(LG)

For good measure, the television is also wireless, giving it an impossibly sleek look that fits seamlessly into any space, another feature found these days in many of the world’s most impressive, statue-esque televisions-turned-works of art.

(LG)

As the manufacturer says of its wildly impressive television, which carries on the decade-plus legacy of innovation by the OLED line, the piece drives home the point that “wireless elevates to transparent as space evolves infinitely.” It’s a heady turn of phrase, but one suitably reflected in the groundbreaking nature of the piece.

With this year’s CES on the way in a few weeks’ time. there’s likely no doubt that LG has yet another round of seriously game-changing electronics and tech innovation on the way. For now, the eye-catching transparent design, 4K display and  virtual 11.1.2 channel sound in a never-before-seen package will certainly suffice. Pre-order your own LG Signature OLED T now for about $60K.

