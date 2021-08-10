Luminox Adds Neon-Green 'Raider' Models to Commando Tactical Watch Series

Luminox

Luminox is beefing up its Commando Series of tactical watches with the neon green-accented "Raider," a timepiece that embodies everything the watchmaker is about: tough, luminous, water-resistant, easily readable gear that can see you through just about anything the elements have in store.

Luminox designed the line to, in the company's words, "pay homage to military units all over the world." Commandos were created in part with former Swiss Army Military Security NCO Andrea Micheli.

The law enforcement expert and Luminox have ensured that all the famous Luminox details are there: a sand-colored dial, military-style numbers and military time. Raider models also have a Carbonox unidirectional countdown bezel which incorporates a compass rose, all packed into a tough 46mm Carbonox case.

Here's how Luminox explains the model's name: "Raiders in history have always been versatile fighters who specialize in quick strikes, so they have to be ready for anything."

With that inspiration in mind, the Commando Raider's functions all have an elegant logic, since it is ready for anything from an ocean adventure to a nighttime operation—or it can simply function as your ultra-reliable day-to-day timepiece, with additional complications as a dedicated hand for a second time zone display, a convenience for anyone on the move, anywhere in the world.

Here's a rundown of the Commando Raider's full specs, directly from Luminox:

Swiss Made

Always Visible Constant glow for up to 25 years in any light condition

Size/Diameter 46mm

Water Resistance 200 meters, 20 ATM, 600 feet...

Movement Ronda 515.24H, 2 nd Time Zone

Time Zone Battery/Battery life 395 / 50 months

Case CARBONOX™

Bezel CARBONOX™, unidirectional rotating bezel

fitted at 12h with a protected colored light tube and sapphire crystal

Case back 316L stainless steel, screw in

Crystal Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

Crown 316L stainless steel screw down

Height 14mm

Weight 90grams

The Commando Raider with a green wristband is model number 3337 and with black, it's model no. 3321. Both are available for purchase at Luminox.com and retail for $595.