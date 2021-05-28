Luminox Launches Navy SEAL Foundation Partnership With Rugged New Watch

Show support for veterans and their families this Memorial Day Weekend with a Navy SEAL-approved timepiece.

The partnership between the world's most elite military force and American-born, Swiss-made watchmaker Luminox began in the early 1990s when Navy SEAL Nick North was tasked with finding dependable watches the SEALs could use on night missions into enemy territory.

The watches also had to be tough enough to withstand the brutal conditions a special operator might face during a deployment. North found the horological answer in the form of Luminox's ridiculously rugged line of watches, and the rest is history.

Now Luminox is reaffirming that storied relationship by becoming an official partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF), an organization that solves problems facing veterans, their families, and the SEAL community.

The partnership will include collaborating on watch designs and the sale of limited edition timepieces, beginning with the new Luminox x Navy SEAL Foundation 3051.GO.NSF, designed and manufactured with input from actual Navy SEALs.

The Navy SEAL Foundation requested the 3051.GO.NSF "gray out" colorway. With a monochrome Luminox logo on the dial, and the strap, case, and crown all gray on gray, the watch has the killer tactical look and functionality that special forces operators depend on.

The Luminox x Navy SEAL Foundation 3051.GO.NSF is made from ultralight and tough CARBONOX™, and of course, it features the Light Technology Luminox is known for, which ensures your timepiece is visible under any kind of light condition for up to 25 years.

Additional features of the Luminox x Navy SEAL Foundation 3051.GO.NSF include:

Swiss-made

Substantial 44 mm case size

Uni-directional rotating bezel

Protected crown

Case back made from stainless steel

An additional feature requested by the SEALs: Hardened mineral crystal which cracks instead of shattering like sapphire crystals

It is water-resistant to 20 ATM, or 677 feet

In a statement, Lumonix CEO Lluis Sole said his company values "all the sacrifices the Navy SEALs and their families make to bring safety and security to this country."

"They are an essential part of Luminox’s history," Sole continued. "Trusting in us, and becoming a guide for our brand. Continuing our relationship with the Navy SEAL Foundation gives us the chance to give back to the community that has provided us all with so much."

Director of Partnerships for the NSF Chris Irwin added that his organization is "extremely grateful to Luminox for all their support over the years and couldn’t be more excited about them becoming an Official Partner."

Luminox, Irwin noted, has been dedicated to supporting the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community "for nearly 30 years so this partnership only demonstrates the strength of their resolve."

As of May 24, 2021, the Luminox x Navy SEAL Foundation 3051.GO.NSF is available at select retailers and Luminox.com for $435.

Learn more about the Navy SEAL Foundation at navysealfoundation.org.