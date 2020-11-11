Luminox Goes Deep With Stealthy Navy SEAL 3500 Gold Edition Watch Series

Luminox

Gold has always played a low-key role in the Navy SEAL legacy—from the elite special operations branch's iconic golden trident to the rank stripes and buttons on SEAL dress uniforms.

Luminox hopes to play on that golden legacy with a new version of the watch brand's 3500 series. The Navy SEAL 3500 features a brawny 45mm CARBONOX case, which is suitably water-resistant to 200 meters. There are also subtle gold touches on the hands, crown, logo, caseback, and adorning the 12-hour numbers on the dial.

Engraved in gold on the caseback is the Navy SEAL Trident insignia, which is given to all those who complete the notoriously rigorous Basic Underwater Demolition (BUD/S) training.

"The insignia is actually four symbols in one—the golden eagle symbolizes the SEALs’ competence in the air; the pistol, the SEALs’ ability on land; the trident for the SEALs’ dominance in the sea; and the anchor represents the Navy itself," Luminox explains in a statement heralding the new timepiece.

Officially licensed by the U.S. Navy and created with input from active-duty SEALs, the lightweight and durable watch also utilizes Luminox’s Light Technology to make the watch visible in any light conditions for up to 25 years. So it looks extra cool in the dark, too.

Check out the key specs here:

• 45mm CARBONOX case, uni-directional turning bezel

• Water resistant 20ATM

• Stainless steel screwed-down crown

• Stainless steel screwed-down case back

• Navy SEAL Trident in gold on the case back

Cop the new watch for $395 at Luminox.com.