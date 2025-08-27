Luminox’s Limited-Edition Navy SEAL Pirate Watch Has A Glowing Jolly Roger On The Dial

Luminox says the Jolly Roger defiantly illuminating the blackout dial symbolizes “ferocity, freedom and independence.”

(Luminox)

For decades, Swiss watchmaker Luminox has been a go-to for elite military and law enforcement units worldwide, thanks to its rugged and reliable timepieces. Now, the rough-and-tumble brand is fusing its military legacy with a dash of rebellious spirit in the new special edition Luminox Navy SEAL 3050 Series Pirates Watch. Limited to just 888 pieces, this tactical timepiece is designed for those who seek to channel the buccaneering ethos of the high seas with their wristwatch game.

(Luminox)

Luminox’s latest Navy SEAL watch features a 44mm Carbonox case and a unidirectional bezel, along with 200 meters of water resistance, making it suited for both land and underwater excursions. But its defining feature is the Super-LumiNova-coated Jolly Roger insignia at 9 o’clock, which glows defiantly against a blackout dial. The watch’s Luminox Light Technology (LLT) ensures constant visibility in any condition for up to 25 years, while its reliable Swiss Ronda 515 quartz movement keeps time under pressure.

(Luminox)

“In a world where individualism is rare and conformity is the norm, this limited-edition challenges both,” said Pierrick Marcoux, Luminox Global Product Director in a release announcing the watch. The blacked-out model’s bold pirate flag symbolizes “ferocity, freedom, and independence,” with Luminox’s official release statement adding, “this watch is made for those who never give up and always push forward.”

(Luminox)

Secured with a durable Velcro strap, the piratical model is engineered for comfort and resilience in virtually any environment. The Luminox Navy SEAL 3050 Series Pirates Watch is available now for $595.