Luminox Unveils New Arctic-Inspired Navy SEAL Watch

A distinctive white style tailored for operations in the harshest, ice-covered environments.

(Luminox)

Luminox, the rugged Swiss watchmaker renowned for its ultra-tough timepieces designed for elite military units, has expanded its iconic Navy SEAL 3500 Series with the introduction of the Navy SEAL 3500 – Arctic Edition. This striking new watch features a distinctive white design tailored for operations in the harshest, ice-covered environments.

Crafted with a lightweight yet durable white fiberglass case and bezel, the Arctic Edition maintains the robust 45mm case size of the 3500 Series. The stark contrast between the black dial and crisp white hour numerals ensures optimal readability in challenging conditions. Built to withstand extreme elements, the watch boasts a water resistance of 200 meters, a secure screw-on 316L stainless steel case back, and a scratch-resistant hardened mineral crystal.

(Luminox)

Luminox famously has a long-standing partnership with the U.S. Navy SEALs, and this latest addition continues that legacy of providing reliable and high-performance timepieces. Like all Luminox watches, the Navy SEAL 3500 – Arctic Edition incorporates the brand’s proprietary Luminox Light Technology (LLT). This innovative feature guarantees constant illumination for up to 25 years, regardless of light conditions. The classic green and orange glow of the LLT tubes enhances visibility in snowy and low-contrast arctic landscapes, making it an indispensable tool for both military personnel and polar explorers.

(Luminox)

The watch is equipped with a comfortable and secure white genuine rubber strap, complemented by a uni-directional rotating bezel for precise tracking of elapsed time – a crucial feature for mission timing and outdoor expeditions. The Navy SEAL 3500 – Arctic Edition aims to seamlessly blend tactical reliability with a unique arctic-inspired aesthetic, making it ready to face the world’s most chilling and demanding environments.

(Luminox)

The Swiss-made timepiece is powered by a RONDA 515 Swiss Quartz movement with a battery life of 50 months. It features a screw-in 316L stainless steel IP plated white crown and a 316L stainless steel screw-on case back engraved with the Navy SEALs logo. The watch has a height of 14mm and a strap width of 24mm. It’s available now for $595.