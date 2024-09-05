Marantz Channels Loud Luxury With $15,000 Model 10 Amplifier

The most powerful one-box amp the high-end audio brand has ever made.

(Marantz)

Luxury audio company Marantz is cranking up its hi-fi amplifier offerings with its latest release, the MODEL 10 Reference Integrated Amplifier. This Champagne-colored sonic powerhouse is the first from the new 10 Series Collection and is the most powerful one-box amplifier the company has ever produced.

The MODEL 10 boasts a dual-mono symmetrical amplifier topology, a groundbreaking design that ensures optimal performance. Its copper-plated, triple-layered chassis features a compartmentalized structure, effectively isolating high and low power circuits to minimize internal interference.

The upscale amp uses a dual-mono configuration and operates in a fully balanced mode from input to output, with independent power supplies for each channel. That results in remarkably low distortion and exceptional dynamic range, delivering audiophile-grade sound quality.

The MODEL 10 also incorporates the latest generation of Marantz’s proprietary HDAM analog circuitry in its preamplifier design. HDAM, first introduced in 1992, is renowned for its speed and transparency, ensuring that the MODEL 10 captures every nuance of the music that you’re pumping out of it.

With a power output of 250W into 8 ohms, the MODEL 10 can effortlessly drive even the most demanding speakers. For those seeking even greater power, Marantz offers the option to bi-amplify using two MODEL 10 units, thanks to their proprietary F.C.B.S. (Floating Control Bus System). Its porthole-style OLED display, CNC-machined aluminum control knobs, and unique remote handset also exemplify the company’s commitment to quality.

(Marantz)

The MODEL 10 offers a wide range of analog inputs, including XLR balanced inputs, RCA analog inputs, and a high-quality phono stage with MM and MC compatibility. It can also function solely as a power amplifier when paired with the LINK 10n Reference Network Audio Player. And there’s more Series 10 products on the way: Shortly after MODEL 10 launches, it will be joined by first the SACD 10, a statement-quality SACD player built to the same exacting standards as its amplifier sibling, along with the LINK 10n Reference Network Audio Player.

With its innovative engineering, powerful performance, and meticulous attention to detail, the $15,000 Marantz MODEL 10 Reference Integrated Amplifier promises to deliver a suitably luxe listening experience for discerning audiophiles.