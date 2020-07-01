Marshall Drops Compact Waterproof Speaker

Marshall

Marshall is adding another hard-rocking model to its lineup of portable, guitar amp-inspired Bluetooth speakers.

Measuring a mere 2.68 by 6.30 by 2.99 inches and weighing in at about a pound and a half, the Emberton is the most compact and lightest addition to the audio brand's portable family. A rugged silicone exterior, solid metal grille, and IPX7 Water resistance that's rated for an impressive three feet of immersion all provide resilience in the event of unplanned drops or dunks.

Marshall also employed a unique multi-directional sound technology dubbed "True Stereophonic," which aims to deliver loud 360-degree sound wirelessly from your smartphone at up to 30 feet away for over 20 hours on a single charge. After that, a 20-minute recharge is good for five hours of playtime.

And like other Marshall speakers that have been released lately, the Emberton boasts signature brand details that make an aesthetic standout in comparison to other Bluetooth speakers, including the iconic Marshall cursive script and a flashy brass pairing button.

Priced at $149, the Marshall Emberton is available to purchase online beginning July 1.