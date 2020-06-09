Master & Dynamic Teams With Leica For Matte Black Headphones and Earbuds

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic has enlisted the help of Leica Camera's high-end "0.95" accessory branch to add blacked-out flair to two of the brand's stylish headphone and earphone models--or, as M&D calls them, "sound tools."

The New York City-based luxury audio company and German camera maker first partnered in 2017. But their latest collab applies design elements from the Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH—which features the world's fastest aspherical lens—to the MW65 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones and recently upgraded MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones.

A combination of durable cowhide and supple lambskin that's reminiscent of the leather used on Leica camera was used to craft the headband and ear pads of the MW65, while Leica’s iconic red marker and signature knurling appears on the headphones' matte-black aluminum body. Other features include high performance 40mm Beryllium drivers and two Active Noise-Cancellation modes.

The MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones also get elevated materials, including a handcrafted acetate constrcution, a sleek new matte black stainless steel charging case, and custom 10mm Beryllium drivers. A red multifunction button serves as another nod to Leica’s red marker.

Priced at $499 for the MW65 headphones and $299 for the MW07 earphones, the "Master & Dynamic for 0.95" collection is available online beginning June 9th.