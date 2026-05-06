McLaren Just Debuted Its First-Ever Golf Clubs

The Series 1 and Series 3 irons will be put to the test by world champion British golfer Justin Rose.

(McLaren Golf)

British automaker McLaren is revving up its golf game with the launch of McLaren Golf’s Series 1 and Series 3 irons.

(McLaren Golf)

On the heels of a second-place finish from McLaren driver Lando Norris at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the first-ever McLaren golf clubs are finding their way onto the course, featuring a club sponsorship led by British world champion golfer Justin Rose. “Behind the scenes, we challenged every part of the process, from materials to construction, to uphold the exacting standards and constant pursuit of excellence that define McLaren,” said Neil Howe, CEO of McLaren Golf.

(McLaren Golf)

At the core of the design for the new McLaren Golf Series 1 and Series 3 irons rests metal injection molding featuring a hidden weight system and McLaren structural mesh. Series 1 irons function as a blade iron for greater precision, while Series 3 irons from McLaren Golf offer maximum forgiveness and distance, McLaren Golf said. Series 1 is especially positioned as a “Tour blade with the feel you expect and the forgiveness you don’t.” Naturally, McLaren’s vibrant shade of orange and its distinctive logo can be seen on each club head.

(McLaren Golf)

The effort has been buzzed about and curiously anticipated (perhaps with a dash of caution) since the automaker announced the venture about a month ago. “We’re trying to be an authentic golf equipment manufacturer,” JP Harrington, head of design for irons and wedges for McLaren Golf, told Golf Digest.

(McLaren Golf)

Already, one golf reviewer gave the clubs high marks at various points during a recent 9-hole round for a “solid feel, just a really solid feel,” while McLaren player Rose finished at 2-over par playing the clubs at a PGA event for the first time at the Cadillac Championship. McLaren Golf’s Series 1 and Series 3 irons retail for $375 per club, and the luxury brand offers a full complementary selection of golf gear and accessories. Each iron can be fitted and individually optimized, not unlike customizing a McLaren hypercar.

(McLaren Golf)

It remains to be seen how McLaren partner Justin Rose himself will hit McLaren’s irons the next time out, but for now, avid golfers and auto enthusiasts can find the clubs at select custom-fitting retailers across Europe, North America and South Korea and online in North America via McLaren Golf.