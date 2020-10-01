Microsoft Introduces New Surface Laptop Go and Upgraded Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X and Surface Pro Go Microsoft

Microsoft is once again beefing up its sometimes underestimated line of Surface 2-in-1 devices with the new Surface Laptop Go and the updated Surface Pro X. These drop at a unique moment for any company focused on personal computer use when working from home has gone from a unique privilege for a relatively small part of the workforce to fairly standard.

So where some consumers may have once been much more casual in choosing devices to use at home, they're now seeking affordable computing solutions that can stand up against equal doses of recreational and business uses.

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Go "delivers the perfect balance of style, performance, and battery life in the lightest, most affordable Surface laptop yet."

The Laptop Go sports a 12.4-inch touchscreen and generously-sized trackpad along with its full-sized keyboard. Microsoft has streamlined the already economical Surface design and added new Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colorways. The Laptop Go promises secure access for some models with one-touch sign-in facilitated by Windows Hello.

It runs off Intel’s 10th generation i5 QuadCore processor and has plenty of storage available with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of additional storage. Microsoft has tweaked performance speed and battery life and claims that all "configurations of Surface Laptop Go feel snappy and fast, even at the entry level, taking full advantage of cloud-connected experiences like Microsoft 365 and online storage."

Consumers will also benefit from up to 13 hours of battery life in addition to Fast Charging ability. This is a machine built for a world where many are now using the same devices for recreation and business and Microsoft says "it will keep up with you all day."

Some additional specs on the new Surface Laptop Go:

Built-in 720p HD camera and Studio Mics for improved online communication with coworkers or classmates.

Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby® Audio surround sound.

Both USB A and USB C ports, an audio jack, and the Surface connector.

In October 2019 Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro X to "push the boundaries" of what light and easily portable 2-in-1 devices could do. With the new version introduced today, the Pro X has been reconfigured with what Microsoft says is a "next-generation custom processor" and a slew of new apps.

Surface Pro X Microsoft

The upgraded Surface Pro X also has boosted battery life and overall performance. With power users in mind, Microsoft has installed their new Microsoft SQ 2 processor, which they say is "the fastest processor in its class."

The 2020 Pro X also has a sleek new platinum tone colorway and Microsoft is adding new colors for the accompanying keyboard, which they've dubbed "Ice Blue" and "Poppy Red." It has the same amount of storage as before and the Surface Slim Pen has wireless charging capabilities.

Microsoft

In addition to these devices Microsoft today is also introducing new and updated peripherals. Here are details on those from the corporate press release:

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a slim, narrow and elegant keyboard optimized for modern productivity with Bluetooth seamlessly switching between 3 devices, 2-year battery life, two color options, and is priced at $69.99.

The Surface Laptop Go starts at $549. New configurations of the Surface Pro X start at $1499.99. You can order both now via the Microsoft Store: microsoft.com. They will be available for purchase beginning October 13th.