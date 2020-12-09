'The Mandalorian' Rifle Is Nerf's Biggest Blaster Yet

This full-scale recreation of the "phase-pulse" rifle wielded by the Mandalorian bounty hunter in the popular Disney+ series will blow you away.
The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (3)

The largest Nerf Blaster yet is a full-scale recreation of the "phase-pulse" rifle wielded by the Mandalorian bounty hunter in the titular character's Star Wars-sourced Disney+ series. 

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (7)

Measuring 50.25 inches long (over four feet!), the breech-loading toy gun features many true-to-show features, including a worn wood-textured stock with a black inlaid shoulder bracket, gold-colored metal furniture, and a particularly menacing dual-prong bayonet.  

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (5)

The Hasbro-owned brand also went all-out on the electronics, incorporating eight different series-accurate sounds for loading, priming and blasting. There's even an LED-lit sniper scope for engaging long-range targets. And of course, the 10 included sliver Nerf darts are inspired by the futuristic cartridges the Mandalorian equips to disintegrate Jawa humanoids in the show's first season.  

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (6)

While the product is still in pre-production, its digitally-rendered packaging is equally slick. Gold "Mando'a" text, art of the Mando taking aim in profile, and the words “The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy" embossed on the lid's interior are just a few highlights.  

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (8)

The "Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-pulse Blaster" is available to pre-order for $119.99 through New Year's Eve, with the first shipments due out on October 1, 2021. 

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle (1)

The Mandalorian Nerf Rifle Promo
