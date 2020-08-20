New Laser Projector Projects Brilliant 4K Images On 100-Inch Screen
Hisense is hitting the wide-open market for home entertainment extras sweet spot with its latest, a laser projector that comes with its own 100-inch screen.
The L5 Laser TV, now available to US consumers, is a fascinating piece of home tech as it manages to pack crystalline 4K images into a very short, compact beam. You can position it less than one foot from the projection surface.
The L5 has some absolutely killer specs:
- X-Fusion Laser Light Source putting out 2,700 lumens of brightness
- 100-inch, 4K UHD imagery
- 25,000 hours of life for the laser unit
- Texas Instruments' DLP chip which uses fast scanning and pixel shifting for fantastic picture resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support which can produce nearly a billion colors
- Android TV operating system
- Built-in 30W speakers which users can tie in to their home sound systems
About that "short-throw" projection ability: An L5 Laser TV only needs 11.4 inches to blast its 100-inch images on a screen or wall. This cuts way down on setup needs. Nothing to mount on the wall or ceiling, just a spot to park it.
Hisense's L5 smart laser projector can be purchased on Amazon and from select outlets. It retails for $4,000.