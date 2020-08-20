New Laser Projector Projects Brilliant 4K Images On 100-Inch Screen

HiSense

Hisense is hitting the wide-open market for home entertainment extras sweet spot with its latest, a laser projector that comes with its own 100-inch screen.

The L5 Laser TV, now available to US consumers, is a fascinating piece of home tech as it manages to pack crystalline 4K images into a very short, compact beam. You can position it less than one foot from the projection surface.

HiSense

The L5 has some absolutely killer specs:

X-Fusion Laser Light Source putting out 2,700 lumens of brightness

100-inch, 4K UHD imagery

25,000 hours of life for the laser unit

Texas Instruments' DLP chip which uses fast scanning and pixel shifting for fantastic picture resolution

HDR10 and HLG support which can produce nearly a billion colors

Android TV operating system

Built-in 30W speakers which users can tie in to their home sound systems

About that "short-throw" projection ability: An L5 Laser TV only needs 11.4 inches to blast its 100-inch images on a screen or wall. This cuts way down on setup needs. Nothing to mount on the wall or ceiling, just a spot to park it.

Hisense's L5 smart laser projector can be purchased on Amazon and from select outlets. It retails for $4,000.