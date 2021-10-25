New Short-Throw Projector TV Casts 150-Inch HD Image

Portable projector perfection.

(Photo: Xgimi.com)

With its new short-throw projector, TV Asian electronics giant Xgimi is presenting savvy consumers with a chance to create a real home theater experience without permanently dedicating a single wall to a physical screen.

The new ultra-short-throw (UST) Aura laser projector is a modestly-sized 23 inch by 16-inch box that can put out a 150-inch high definition image anywhere you find a plug and available space. It’s a great way to evade the way a blank screen of the same size might dominate any room where it’s been installed.

(Photo: XGimi.com)

With about 17.5 inches of space to project, the Aura puts out a full 150-inch view. Reduce that to eight inches of room and it will still put out a 120-inch image. Either way, such projection capacity puts the TV into the top tier of displays currently available to consumers.

Aura’s display quality is excellent as well, with 4K ultra-high-definition resolution plus 2,400 ANSI lumens of brightness. It provides about as much clarity as you’d want from any home entertainment tech and doesn’t require a completely dark room like old-school projectors.

(Photo: XGimi.com)

Xgimi lists additional features like 3-D content support, HDR, and 80-percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It has convenient startup time as well, with the company claiming it only takes about 12 seconds to start up.

Additional features include:

Built-in Harman Kardon sound supporting DTS and Dolby Audio

WiFi connectivity

Android TV 10.0

Chromecast support is available as well to ease streaming media from Netflix or Youtube

You can buy XGimi’s Aura UST projector TV via its website for $2,500: XGimi.com/products/aura.