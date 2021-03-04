Nike Debuts New Colorway of 'Fastest Running Shoe Ever'—The Zoom VaporFly NEXT% 2

Nike

The right pair of sneakers can make all the difference on the track and on your next early morning training run, and when a race is at stake, there’s no question you’ve got to be laced up properly.

Controversy be damned, Nike is giving runners what they want with the release of the Nike Zoom VaporFly NEXT% 2, a pair of sneakers -- potentially the fastest on the market -- that take running performance to the next level (and sell out quickly, at that).

The Nike Zoom VaporFly NEXT% 2 sneakers took the sneaker world by surprise with a surprise drop in black and white at the end of February. That sleek combo has already sold out, but true to form, runners who need speed can get these sneakers in a cool Aqua color on March 25th (they retail for $225).

What makes the VaporFly NEXT% 2 sneakers such a big deal? Well, studies have shown these sneakers (embedded with a full-length carbon plate) can improve running efficiency by as much as 4.2 percent. The first iteration of the sneakers themselves also ran into some controversy ahead of the (eventually postponed) Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In short, the shoes have been called a form of “mechanical doping,” but they meet World Athletics sneaker standards. Nike ZoomX foam offers extreme energy return, and touches of mesh fabric throughout the upper increase breathability. Even the lace loops are designed to make the shoe as light and comfortable as possible. Too light, some might argue? You be the judge.

Nike calls the VaporFly line “the fastest shoe we’ve ever made,” and it’s hard to argue with adding them to your wish list if you want to power through training runs on your own (or if you simply want a pair of sleek, on-the-go sneakers for fast urban exploration).

You might be surprised at how sleek and fast these sneakers are when you first step into them, but it’s no surprise to Nike: It’s exactly what they intended. Act quickly when the new colorway drops later this month.