Nokia Launches New Version of Classic 6310 ‘Brick’ Cell Phone

Get your nostalgia on with Nokia’s callback to the pre-smartphone era.

Credit: Nokia

If you’re ready to party like it’s 2001, Nokia has you covered with the release of a new version of its classic and damn-near indestructible 6310 “brick” cell phone.

First released in March of 2001, the 6310 became a huge hit for Nokia. It was relatively small for the time and had a couple of powerful advantages, including durability you still can’t find in most smartphones today and astonishing battery life. If you wanted to break a 6310, you had to work at it—it was just that tough.

The 6310 is already featured on the UK version of Nokia’s website, and the company touts its “new zoomed in menus and larger font options, to provide even better readability,” in addition to “a host of classic features you know and love.”

Those features include:

Wireless FM radio

Battery that can go weeks between charges

Classic retro game Snake, which became a phenomenon when first introduced in the late 1990s

Tough polycarbonate shell, so dropping it doesn’t spell doom for your phone

A 0.3MP camera

Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm headphone jack

16GB of RAM, and a MicroSD slot if you need more storage

No word yet on a US release, but at a time when people are often seeking to remove electronic distractions, the rebooted Nokia 6310 could find a healthy audience worldwide for a practical, comparatively low-tech retro phone that you could lose for two weeks and still have a charge in the battery when you find it again.

At the moment, the phone is for sale in the UK for the equivalent of $80 USD.