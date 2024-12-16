NYC Workwear Giants Schott & 3Sixteen Collab On Shearling Leather Bomber Jacket

Level up your winter outerwear with this limited-edition bomber.

Dec 16, 2024
(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

Few companies can lay claim to a specific style of jacket quite like legendary purveyors Schott NYC. The leather moto jacket you’ve been coveting comes from them, and now, add a luxe, 3sixteen x Schott shearling leather bomber to your Christmas wish list.

(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

It’s far from the first rodeo for the two Big Apple brands, as eight previous iterations of the partnership have dialed in on heritage menswear and an elegantly rugged sense of good taste. The new Schott x 3sixteen Modified B-6 Bomber carries on that legacy, fusing Schott’s century-old tradition with 3sixteen’s modern spin on workwear staples.

(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

As 3sixteen notes of the ongoing collaboration (and this year’s eye-catching leather bomber jacket), each iteration wants to “push boundaries to create meaningful jackets that people would be proud to own for decades to come.”

(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

Consider that mission accomplished, as 3sixteen modeled its own, distinctly modern version on a vintage Schott jacket, calling it a “modified B-6 sheepskin bomber jacket that showcases Schott’s unparallelled manufacturing capabilities.” The hard-wearing shearling jacket, with its historical roots as a fighter pilot’s jacket, is certainly a departure from Schott’s normal moto jackets, but it’s not without precedent.

This iteration takes its cues from a style produced for only a short span by Schott (from 1985 to the early 1990s), boasting handsome touches like brass hardware and a unique brass double zipper.

(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

3sixteen pays homage all the while to the classic roots of the B-6 bomber jacket, noting that its design allowed for greater mobility in the cockpit, and the two brands also worked to cement its place in the modern style lexicon.

(3sixteen x Schott NYC)

Of note, the duo cropped this version shorter and used what they call a “significantly reduced collar size to make the jacket more wearable, while still preserving comfort and aesthetic appeal.” It’s a surefire crowd pleaser, a luxurious-yet-rugged (new) favorite, and a statement-making piece of winter outerwear you can secure now for $1,400 at 3sixteen.

