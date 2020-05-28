Oakley's Sporty New Eyewear is Certified PPE And Won't Fog With Masks

Oakley

Oakley's new Clear Collection doesn't just rock the brand's signature sporty wraparound look, they also double as certified PPE eye coverings that won't fog up when worn with a mask.

The new line of sport performance and lifestyle eyewear, which are currently being hyped in a campaign starring Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, feature both clear and photochromic lenses and PPE-friendly features.

Here's some highlights:

Oakley

• High Definition Optics: Eliminates distortion for clearer, sharper, more accurate vision

• Plutonite Lens: A proprietary Oakley lens material designed to provide UV Blocking and impact protection

• Anti-Fog: Select products have "advanced anti-fog coating" applied to back surface of lens to help prevent fogging while in use, even while wearing masks

Oakley

The Oakley Clear Collection is available now at Oakley.com.