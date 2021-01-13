Oakley's New Reusable Tactical Face Mask Won't Fog Your Glasses

Finally, a top-quality mask that won't fog lenses of sunglasses or eyeglasses.
Author:
Publish date:
Oakley MSK3 (1)

Considering the U.S. just reported its highest daily number of Covid-19-related deaths, mask-wearing mandates aren't going away anytime soon. But if you want to upgrade your mask game, Oakley's new MSK3 just might fit the bill. 

Oakley MSK3 (5

The blacked-out facial covering is designed to keep wearers safe "in higher exposure situations" via a disposable filter with with more than 95 percent filtration efficiency of particles down to size of 0.3 microns. A reusable filter provides "protection against air pollutants and dust particles," though it's important to note that the MSK3 is not a medical device capable of filtering out coronavirus particles, which measure about .12 microns in diameter.

Oakley MSK3 4

But the Oakley mask's most exciting feature is an eyewear channel upon which a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses can rest naturally on the face, preventing the supremely annoying lens fogging that afflicts pretty much everyone who tries to wear a mask with glasses. A flexible, durable silicone outer gasket is designed with an ergonomic fit for a close seal, while adjustable straps help to create a customized fit.

The mask's sleek black colorway and streamlined shape give the MSK3 a striking tactical look that stands out even among the most stylish face masks on the market. 

Oakley MSK3 (2)

Pricing and a release date has yet to be announced, but  you can track the MSK3’s availability via Oakley's online store.

No image description

Porsche Boxster 25 Years Promo 2
Rides

Porsche Celebrates Boxster's 25th Birthday With Anniversary Edition

bitcoin-symbol-GettyImages-493533569-1
News

Investor With Digital Wallet Containing $220 Million in Bitcoin Forgets Password

Oakley MSK3 Promo
Gear

Oakley's New Reusable Tactical Face Mask Won't Fog Your Glasses

BLISS TRAILER OWEN WILSON SALMA HAYEK AMAZON
Entertainment

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson Star in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Trailer for 'Bliss'

Space, aliens
News

The CIA Has Released a Massive Trove of UF0 Documents That Are Now Available To the Public

Joy Corrigan Promo
Entertainment

Joy Corrigan On Sex Appeal and Working With Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' Promo
Rides

The 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' From 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Is for Sale

JBL SA750
Gear

Travel Back in Time With JBL's Retro-Cool Integrated Amplifier

2020 Koenigsegg Regara Promo
Rides

This Outrageous 1,500-HP Hybrid Hypercar Is Hell on Wheels