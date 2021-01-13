Oakley's New Reusable Tactical Face Mask Won't Fog Your Glasses
Considering the U.S. just reported its highest daily number of Covid-19-related deaths, mask-wearing mandates aren't going away anytime soon. But if you want to upgrade your mask game, Oakley's new MSK3 just might fit the bill.
The blacked-out facial covering is designed to keep wearers safe "in higher exposure situations" via a disposable filter with with more than 95 percent filtration efficiency of particles down to size of 0.3 microns. A reusable filter provides "protection against air pollutants and dust particles," though it's important to note that the MSK3 is not a medical device capable of filtering out coronavirus particles, which measure about .12 microns in diameter.
But the Oakley mask's most exciting feature is an eyewear channel upon which a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses can rest naturally on the face, preventing the supremely annoying lens fogging that afflicts pretty much everyone who tries to wear a mask with glasses. A flexible, durable silicone outer gasket is designed with an ergonomic fit for a close seal, while adjustable straps help to create a customized fit.
The mask's sleek black colorway and streamlined shape give the MSK3 a striking tactical look that stands out even among the most stylish face masks on the market.
Pricing and a release date has yet to be announced, but you can track the MSK3’s availability via Oakley's online store.