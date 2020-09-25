Victorinox Unveils 'Onyx Black' Swiss Army Knife Collection

Victorinox

The Victorinox Swiss Army Knife's classic red grip and stainless steel tools are getting a murdered-out makeover with the sleek new Onyx Black collection.

Each foldable instrument is treated is treated with the what the knifemaker calls a "Polispectral process," in which a layer of chromium oxide is applied to produce a glossy black monochrome finish. The tether and handle also appear in all-black, save for the white Victorinox Cross and Shield logo.

Three pocket knives are available in Onyx Black. The smallest and least expensive is the seven-function Signature Lite ($69), which features a small blade, scissors, screwdriver, ruler, key ring, LED light and pressurized ballpoint pen.

The 12-function Spartan ($85), the successor to the iconic Officer's Knife that Victorinox first began manufacturing in the late-19th century, boasts a large and small blade, corkscrew, can opener with screwdriver, bottle opener with screwdriver and wire stripper, reamer, punch, key ring, tweezers and toothpick.

Coming in as the collection's largest offering is the 12-function Ranger Grip 55, which features a large locking blade, can opener with small screwdriver, bottle opener with screwdriver and wire stripper, wood saw, reamer, punch, corkscrew, key ring, tweezers and a toothpick, as well as a more ergonomic grip.

The Onyx Black Swiss Army Knife collection launches hits Victorinox's website oSeptember 28.