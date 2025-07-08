Porsche & Almond Surfboards Drop Limited-Edition Collection Inspired By 1972 911 Carrera

Each surfboard will be offered in three classic Porsche colorways: Grand Prix White with accents of blue, red, or green, mirroring the look of the original 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

(Porsche x Almond Surfboards)

Porsche has once again teamed up with California’s Almond Surfboards to launch a second limited-edition surfboard and apparel collection. Following an inaugural surfboard-meets-sports car collaboration, this new release draws inspiration from the legendary 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7, an automotive icon celebrated for its distinctive design.

The centerpiece of the new collection is a 6-foot swallowtail surfboard, a design nod to the early 1970s, the same era that saw the debut of the iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Only 72 of these custom-made boards will be produced, reflecting the year the sports car was first introduced. Each surfboard will be offered in three classic Porsche colorways: Grand Prix White with accents of blue, red, or green, mirroring the vibrant shades that adorned the original RS 2.7.

(Porsche x Almond Surfboards)

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Almond Surfboards for the second year in a row, this time celebrating one of the most celebrated 911 models of all time,” said Karsten von Engeln, President & CEO, Porsche Design of America, in a statement announcing the latest collab. “Together with the team at Almond, we’ve created a distinctive, high-performance surfboard that not only will appeal to surfing enthusiasts and Porsche fans, but also design aficionados alike. It looks just as good in the water, as it does on the roof of a Porsche, or on the wall in your home.”

The collaboration, aptly described as “Single Fins & Air Cooled Engines,” is a testament to the shared ethos of both brands. The original 911 Carrera RS 2.7, with its potent 2.7-liter air-cooled engine, clean lines, and signature ducktail spoiler, quickly became a global sensation that also made a splash in Southern California surf culture.

(Porsche x Almond Surfboards)

That synergy made the RS 2.7 an ideal inspiration for Porsche and Almond’s latest joint venture. Dave Allee, Founder and Owner of Almond Surfboards, elaborated on the design choice: “For this new collection, we chose to shape a 6-foot winged swallowtail design that draws inspiration from both the iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7, renowned for its powerful performance and unique silhouette, and the surfboard designs of the early 1970s — the same era that this 1972 Porsche celebrates, with their blend of classic lines and cutting-edge performance.”

(Porsche x Almond Surfboards)

Each surfboard is handmade in California, crafted from polyurethane foam with basswood stringers, then enveloped in a fiberglass shell for durability and performance. The boards feature signature Carrera lettering, the Porsche crest, and Almond logo, along with a “72” racing number as a tribute to the car’s debut year. The underside sports the Porsche logo and a single fin in a matching colorway, reminiscent of the colored Fuchsfelge wheels found on classic Porsches. The board, designed for effortless paddling and peak performance with its fuller outline and narrow tail, will retail for $3,000.

(Porsche x Almond Surfboards)

In addition to the surfboard, the collaboration extends to a limited-edition capsule collection of apparel and accessories, perfectly capturing the laid-back spirit of Southern California surf culture infused with Porsche’s iconic style. This includes T-shirt styles ($75) and caps ($45) featuring the “Single Fins & Air Cooled Engines” slogan, along with a faded blue sweatshirt ($155) with “Single Fin Air Cooled” in hand-stitched felt letters. New with the latest collection are a graphic printed beach towel ($75) showcasing a cool Carrera RS 2.7 with a surfboard sketch, a canvas beach tote ($65), boardshorts ($95), and hand-made surf flags ($115) with “Zuffenhausen” (referencing Porsche’s main factory) or “Weissach” (Porsche’s development center) lettering. The collection also offers a sticker set, a woven patch, a model car, and a California Surf Guide.

The surfboards and lifestyle collection will be available starting late June 2025 at the official Porsche Online Shop, Porsche Design retail stores, select Porsche centers, and the Almond Surfboards flagship store in Costa Mesa, California