Porsche Design x La Marzocco Brewed Up This High-Performance Espresso Machine

High-octane java for Porsche superfans.

The finest coffee beans deserve the finest coffee maker on the market, an expectation taken to another level entirely with the new Porsche Design x La Marzocco Linea Micra Espresso Machine.

The coffee machine manufacturer and the auto-minded design offshoot of the famed automotive brand elevate the world of high-end coffee even further. Using La Marzocco’s Linea Micra platform as a base, the ultra-luxe coffee maker carries on the Porsche Design DNA, which serves as fine inspiration for Porsche-themed watches, premium Porsche sunglasses and more.

Limited to just 911 units in a nod to Porsche itself, the refined coffee maker delivers the “latest brewing technology for incomparable coffee enjoyment,” Porsche Design said. The company noted that the machine draws on livery detailing from Martini Racing, and assuredly “brings café quality directly to your home.”

The game-changing 1973 Targa Florio winner (a Porsche 911 Carrera RSR) serves as inspiration of sorts for the espresso machine’s elegant design, which is further inspired by the Porsche Drive Mode button, among other “exclusive Porsche design features,” the company says.

Even the drip tray and cup tray take cues from the Porsche GT3 Touring Package, and its pressure gauges are done up to resemble the Porsche speedometer. It all comes at quite the price: The Porsche Design x La Marzocco Linea Micra Espresso Machine retails for $6,555 (not including tax), and a limited quantity of high-octane espresso makers are available for the speediest cup of java you’ve likely ever had.