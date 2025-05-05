Porsche Design Rolls Out Roadster Aluminum Luggage Collection

Available in a cabin-friendly carry-on, a versatile medium, and a large checked option, and finished in sophisticated silver or classic black.

(Porsche Design)

Porsche Design, the sports car-inspired lifestyle brand renowned for its sleek accessories, is expanding its luggage series with the introduction of the new Roadster Aluminum collection. Marrying stylish design with robust functionality, the new hard-shell luggage range is crafted for the first time from the lightweight yet incredibly durable metal. Available in a trio of sizes—a cabin-friendly carry-on, a versatile medium, and a capacious large checked option—and finished in sophisticated silver or classic black, this luxe collection aims to elevate the travel experience.

Drawing a direct line to automotive excellence, the Roadster Aluminum series pays homage to the iconic Porsche 911 Targa. The design and construction ethos of this groundbreaking sports car, particularly its sturdy brushed aluminum roll bar introduced in 1965, serves as a key inspiration. Just as the Targa redefined open-top driving with a focus on safety and stability, Porsche Design aims to set a new benchmark in travel gear with this aluminum iteration.

(Porsche Design)

The construction of the Roadster Aluminum echoes the meticulous processes found in automotive manufacturing. The front and back panels are stamped and then securely attached to a stabilized frame, resulting in a clean, modern aesthetic devoid of visible rivets or traditional corner joints. This not only enhances the visual appeal but also maximizes the structural integrity of each piece. Subtle yet impactful design cues further link the luggage to its Porsche heritage. Horizontal lines adorning the front and back surfaces subtly nod to the aerodynamic elements of the legendary 911, seamlessly flowing towards the sides to create a cohesive and dynamic look. The aluminum material itself mirrors the performance and security associated with Porsche engineering, designed to develop a unique patina over time.

(Porsche Design)

Functionality hasn’t been overlooked in the pursuit of elegant design. An ergonomic, multi-stop telescopic handle ensures personalized height adjustment and smooth retraction. High-quality leather handles, complete with refined stitching and padding, offer a touch of luxury and enhanced carrying comfort. The integrated flat TSA lock maintains the minimalist design while providing essential security, notably pre-set to the iconic “911.” In a clever nod to Porsche’s wheel designs, the Roadster Aluminum luggage features smooth-rolling, ball-bearing double wheels with full 360-degree rotation, ensuring silent and effortless maneuverability through airports. The satisfying click of the two snap clasps, reminiscent of a Porsche door closing, adds a tactile and auditory effect.

(Porsche Design)

Inside, the lined interior features a subtle hexagon print, a recurring motif in Porsche Design’s DNA. Thoughtful organization is provided by a spacious main compartment with a zippered divider and slip pocket on one side, while the other offers an open compartment with securing cross straps and a packing plate. A foldable bag is also included for separating worn items. Personalization options include an integrated leather tag for custom embossing at Porsche Design stores and a leather luggage tag with a branded aluminum plate for business cards.

The Porsche Design Roadster Aluminum luggage in Silver will be available from May 2025, while the Black version will follow in July 2025. Both colorways will be offered in small ($1,650), medium ($1,850), and large ($1,950) sizes through shop.porsche.com, and Porsche Design Stores worldwide.